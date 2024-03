Aerospace Corp. and the Space Foundation named the head of a collaborative effort to increase inclusivity in the space industry. File Photo by Bill Stafford/NASA

March 18 (UPI) -- Aerospace Corp. and the Space Foundation announced a partnership Monday aiming to promote more diverse and inclusive hiring in the space industry. The Space Foundation announced that Melanie Stricklan, a co-founder of Slingshot Aerospace, will serve as the inaugural executive director of the initiative dubbed Space Workforce 2030.

"Mel's track record of leading with insight and innovation is exactly what we need to drive the Space Workforce 2030 initiative forward," said Aerospace Corp. CEO Steve Isakowitz.

"This unique collaboration between Space Foundation, The Aerospace Corp., under Melanie's leadership, is set to make incredible strides in preparing a vibrant and skilled workforce for the future of space exploration and technology."

Space Workforce 2030 was created in April 2022 to bring together many of the leading space companies together to increase the diversity and representation of workers in the space industry.

Stricklan said the space industry is at a critical juncture with growing interest in access to space along with the demand for a matching workforce. That workforce will need to be highly skilled and specialized to meet the demand.

"We will continue to collect data," Stricklan said, according to SpaceNews.com. "All the companies will continue to make sure that there is transparency and accountability."

