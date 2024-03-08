Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2024 / 4:25 PM

Report finds no evidence U.S. government hiding truth about UFOs

By Ehren Wynder
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch delivering 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit in 2017 caused a social media frenzy as observers throughout southern California thought the launch to be an alien invasion. A Department of Defense report Friday determined there was no evidence that the U.S. government has confirmed any UFO sightings were "extraterrestrial" in nature. File Photo courtesy SpaceX/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch delivering 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit in 2017 caused a social media frenzy as observers throughout southern California thought the launch to be an alien invasion. A Department of Defense report Friday determined there was no evidence that the U.S. government has confirmed any UFO sightings were "extraterrestrial" in nature. File Photo courtesy SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- An investigative body found no evidence that the U.S. government is aware of and concealing the truth about unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs, according to a report released Friday.

The Department of Defense All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, in the first volume of a report delivered last week to Congress, said it found no evidence that the U.S. government has confirmed any UAP sighting represented "extraterrestrial technology."

Advertisement

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Although many of the UAP cases in the report were unresolved, AARO determined that those cases might also be found to be the result of ordinary phenomena if better quality data were available.

Related

The investigation also determined there was no evidence the U.S. government or private companies "have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology."

The report followed a speculative buzz around Capitol Hill last year when former intelligence official David Grusch accused the federal government of covering up the truth about UAP incidents.

Advertisement

Grusch has offered no detailed evidence of the claims, saying he could not reveal the details to the public.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also alleged that the Pentagon and intelligence officials are covering up information about the aerial encounters.

NASA later that same year said it appointed an unidentified official to direct the agency's probe into the nature of UAPs.

Pentagon officials have said reports of UAP sightings were becoming more frequent. While most have remained unexplained, some have been revealed to be classified experimental military technology, previously unknown technology from foreign governments and ordinary objects like commercial drones.

AARO said it reviewed all official government UAP investigations going back to 1945 in compiling the report. The office said it will publish a second volume pertaining to information acquired after Nov. 1, 2023, including interviews with current and former U.S. government personnel.

San Diego residents caught UFO fever in November when they saw mysterious lights hovering over the night sky. The lights, however, turned out to be flares from a U.S. Navy Parachute Team performing at Snapdragon Stadium to support San Diego Wave FC in the Women's Soccer League semifinal match.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, March 8 (UPI) -- Republicans were ready with a forceful response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by having the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, Sen. Katie Britt deliver a message of concern.
Despite not having candidates to run, political group No Labels presses on
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Despite not having candidates to run, political group No Labels presses on
March 8 (UPI) -- In a Friday No Labels virtual delegate meeting the group decided to continue plans to run a ticket against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in November, even though they don't have any candidates.
17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
March 8 (UPI) -- The FBE issued a statement Friday ahead the 17th anniversary of the abduction of retired FBI agent Robert "Bob" Levinson in Iran, saying it will continue to seek "every lead" in his disappearance.
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a stinging rebuke of Zimbabwe after that country recently deported aid workers.
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
March 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.6 million bond Friday that was required to appeal E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation judgment against him.
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
March 8 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Friday 275,000 jobs were created in February, beating expectations of Wall Street economists while unemployment was 3.9%.
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
March 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into United Airlines operations after a wheel fell off one of its Boeing 777 departing from San Francisco.
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
March 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon cleared the V-22 Osprey to fly again on Friday after they had been under scrutiny since a November crash near Japan that killed eight U.S. servicemembers.
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
March 8 (UPI) -- Wisconsin-based cheese company Sargento Foods said its products were safe and not included in a February recall that implicated one of their former partners, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
March 8 (UPI) -- James Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial in Michigan took an unusual turn on Thursday the judge signing an order revoking his communications privileges over alleged threats he made.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement