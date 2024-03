The members of SpaceX's Crew-7, seen here preparing to depart for the International Space Station, are set to begin their return to Earth as a SpaceX Falcon spacecraft undocks form the space station Monday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Members of SpaceX's Crew-7 are set to undock from the International Space Station and begin their way back to Earth on Monday. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is expected to undock from the space station no earlier than 11:20 a.m. EDT, with SpaceX and NASA set to live stream the event. Advertisement Watch Dragon depart the @space_station and return to Earth with the Crew-7 astronauts https://t.co/W7X1MWnbfm— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 10, 2024

SpaceX said the spacecraft's hatch was closed as of 9:24 a.m. as the crew continued to prepare for the undocking.

"After performing a series of departure burns to move away from the space station, Dragon will conduct multiple orbit-lowering maneuvers, jettison the trunk, and re-enter Earth's atmosphere for splashdown ... almost 19 hours later," SpaceX said.

Returning from the ISS will be NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, the European Space Agency's Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They have been on the ISS since Aug. 26, 2023.

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to complete re-entry into Earth's atmosphere at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday before splashing down at 5:35 a.m.

During their time on the ISS Crew-7 carried out a range of scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, research and maintenance tasks.

Members of Crew-8 arrived at the ISS last week to take over the tasks in a moment Mogensen called "bittersweet."

Crew-8 includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.