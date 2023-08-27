Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 27, 2023 / 10:06 AM

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station

By UPI Staff
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's Crew 7 from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's Crew 7 from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday.

The docking maneuver occurred at 9:16 a.m. EDT, a critical phase of yet another mission partnership between the federal space agency NASA and SpaceX -- the company led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The Crew-7 mission, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.

The mission bears the SpaceX name because the company designed the spacecraft carrying out the mission. The federal government has poured massive sums of money into Musk's company.

Read More

The crew, American Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Konstantin Borisov of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, will spend six months aboard the space station.

Onboard the ISS, the astronauts will carry out a range of scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, research and maintenance tasks.

The journey to the ISS was characterized by a series of precisely timed orbital maneuvers that positioned the spacecraft for a seamless rendezvous with the space station.

Advertisement

The Crew Dragon's automated docking system, equipped with cutting-edge sensors and AI-driven algorithms, guided the spacecraft to a gentle connection with the ISS's docking port.

"Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to bringing two spacecraft together. The docking procedures require really a great deal of precision to make sure we are keeping the spacecraft and obviously the crew safe," NASA commentator Leah Cheshier said in the broadcast of the operation.

NASA and SpaceX mission control teams closely monitored the entire docking process.

Following the docking, the crew initiated the necessary procedures to establish a secure and airtight connection between the Crew Dragon and the ISS. Hatch opening was scheduled for 11:02 a.m. EDT, during which the astronauts would make their way into the space station to join the current ISS crew.

"We'll get to see them and hear their first remarks about their visit to the space station, maybe what the ride was like," Cheshier said. "Then they will move right into work."

The Crew Dragon capsule that is part of this mission previously flew NASA's Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to and from the space station. The stage 1 booster stage of the Falcon rocket was jettisoned about 9 minutes after lift-off and came back to Earth at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Advertisement

Aboard the space station, the new group will join the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos' Andrey Fedyaev -- set to return to Earth aboard Dragon Endurance on Sept. 2.

Also aboard are Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio from Roscosmos' MS-22 mission, who are in their 10th month on the space station.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station lifted off on time early Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the four astronauts aboard headed for a stay at the International Space Station
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Science News // 1 day ago
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance rolled out an Atlas V rocket Friday in preparation for next week's planned launch of a classified space surveillance mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Japanese Space Agency's X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, which has also received support from the European Space Agency, is scheduled to launch Sunday.
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Emperor Penguin chicks may have died due to record low ice levels in 2022, according to new research from the British Antarctic Survey, published in the scientific journal, Communications Earth and Environme
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station was aborted about 5 hours before a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to blast off carrying four astronauts.
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The first data maps from NASA's TEMPO pollution-monitoring device were released Thursday. It creates visual representations of pollution and air quality over North America from 22,000 miles above the equator.
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Science News // 3 days ago
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Joining the likes of NASA, weather intelligence company Tomorrow.io said Thursday its radar satellites have the unique ability to monitor precipitation intensity from space.
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Science News // 3 days ago
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- India took another step in solidifying its historic status on the moon's south pole, sharing the Chandrayaan-3 mission's first photos of the surface.
India celebrates becoming first nation to land on moon's south pole
Science News // 4 days ago
India celebrates becoming first nation to land on moon's south pole
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- India made history Wednesday, becoming the first to land on the south pole region of the moon.
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
An international research team has achieved the first complete sequencing of the human Y chromosome, which is closely linked to male development.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement