Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 5, 2024 / 2:39 AM

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission docks with International Space Station

By Darryl Coote

March 5 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station early Tuesday, more than 24 hours after it launched from the Florida coast with three American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut onboard.

The spacecraft docked with ISS' forward-facing Harmony module at 2:28 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

The opening of the vehicle's hatch is expected to take less than two hours after docking, allowing for several procedures, including the pressurization of the vestibule and checking for leaks, to be completed.

The Dragon capsule launched as the payload of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 10:53 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Aboard is Crew-8: NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps as well as Alexander Grebenkin of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

They will be relieving Crew-7 of its duties. They have been on ISS since August.

Advertisement

Once the hatch is open, the Crew-8 quartet will enter ISS where they will be greeted by the seven-member Expedition 70 crew and a welcome ceremony will be held.

After several days of what NASA calls "handover activities," the four members of NASA's Crew-7 will then board the spacecraft and head back to Earth, ending their six-month mission and starting Crew-8's on the orbital laboratory.

While on ISS, Crew-8 is expected to conduct more than 200 scientific experiments, including medical experiments, and technology demonstrations.

Some of their experiments include the use of stem cells in the study of degenerative diseases, NASA said.

The trip was the first time into space for Dominick, Epps and Grebenkin. Barratt has now been to space on four separate occasions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
March 3 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX said there is a 75% chance of favorable for Sunday night's planned liftoff of the Crew-8 mission, sending three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station.
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
March 1 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday it is shutting down a $2 billion satellite refueling project after criticizing the project's contractor for poor performance.
Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
March 1 (UPI) -- More schooling can be linked to longevity, according to a new study from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, published in JAMA Network Open.
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
Science News // 4 days ago
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a new national marine sanctuary near the Hawaiian Islands.
NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 mission to launch Saturday night to space station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 mission to launch Saturday night to space station
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The three American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut comprising NASA's next manned mission to the International Space Station are scheduled to lift off Saturday night.
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Science News // 5 days ago
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Penn State University researchers said in a study Wednesday that working with the James Webb Space Telescope they found the first full spectra of tiny galaxies, revealing some of the earliest starlight in the universe.
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA is taking another step closer to testing its new supersonic jet, issuing grants to five universities to develop plans to educate communities selected for flyover tests of the experimental aircraft.
Odysseus moon lander mission cut short after botched landing
Science News // 6 days ago
Odysseus moon lander mission cut short after botched landing
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The historic Odysseus moon landing mission was cut short Tuesday as flight controllers expected to lose contact with the private spacecraft after it toppled over during last week's botched landing.
Odysseus transmits first pictures after lunar landing
Science News // 1 week ago
Odysseus transmits first pictures after lunar landing
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Odysseus lander transmitted its initial pictures from the moon on Monday, a day after becoming the first U.S. spacecraft make a soft landing on the lunar surface since 1972.
Japan's SLIM moon responds after outlasting 'lunar night'
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan's SLIM moon responds after outlasting 'lunar night'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency said very early Monday they have regained communication with the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon exploration vehicle after nearly a month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement