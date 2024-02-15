Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 10:59 AM

Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains

By Dana Forsythe
Korean scientists are combining meat and rice by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains. Photo courtesy of Yonsei University
Korean scientists are combining meat and rice by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains. Photo courtesy of Yonsei University

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Meat and rice is a centuries-old dish, loved across the world in a multitude of varieties. Now, Korean scientists are combining the two, by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains.

According to a study published in science journal Matter," the "cell-cultured protein rice," could prove to become a superfood. Scientists used fish gelatin, a safe and edible ingredient that helps cells latch onto the rice, then seeded Cow muscle and fat stem cells into the rice.

Advertisement

After 9 to 11 days, the cell-cultured beef rice was harvested. According to the study's author Sohyeon Park, the rice provided a natural structure and nutritional profile for the meat cells to grow.

On Thursday, Park told CNN his team had tried experimenting with other combinations including soybeans, it didn't work out because consumers "can't feel the meat-like texture."

Related

In a release, the team said the hybrid rice is more nutritional that traditional rice, with 8% more protein and 7% more fat. Compared to traditional rice, the hybrid rice was firmer and more brittle.

The new food is also less reliant on water and natural resources normally used to feed and grow cattle. According to the study, for every 100 gram of protein produced, hybrid rice is estimated to release less than 6.27 kg. of CO2, compared to beef's 49.89 kg.

Advertisement

If commercialized, the hybrid rice could cost around $2.23 per kilogram. Currently, beef costs around $15 per kilogram.

"I didn't expect the cells to grow so well in the rice," Park said. "Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food."

Latest Headlines

Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 3 hours ago
Russia sends resupply mission to International Space Station
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia launched an automated cargo supply spaceship to the International Space Station on Wednesday, with three tons of food and other items.
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Science News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a private lunar lander that is being sent on an eight-day journey into space with a final destination of the moon.
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Science News // 16 hours ago
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military partnered with SpaceX to launch a half dozen missile-defense satellites into orbit Wednesday in an effort to protect the United States against hypersonic missile attacks.
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NASA scientists could be closer to understanding extreme radio events in space, after two of the space agency's X-ray telescopes captured a dead star releasing a fast burst of radio waves.
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Being a class clown is something that humans likely inherited from their ape ancestors millions of years before the first banana-peel prank, a new study claims.
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- NASA engineers are working to close one of two dust covers, stuck open on a camera aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, to help scientists resume collecting crucial data on the Red Planet.
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Science News // 1 day ago
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has postponed the second test launch of its H3 Launch Vehicle due to weather conditions.
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Science News // 2 days ago
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers from Berkeley's SETI Research Center and the University of Washington said they have found "an exciting development" in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence in the way they search for signs of life.
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Science News // 3 days ago
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the more than 1,100 migratory species that signatories to a United Nations treaty are pledged to protect are in decline and one in five may become extinct, the U.N. Environment Program said Monday.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement