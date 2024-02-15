Korean food scientists grow beef inside of rice grains

Korean scientists are combining meat and rice by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains. Photo courtesy of Yonsei University

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Meat and rice is a centuries-old dish, loved across the world in a multitude of varieties. Now, Korean scientists are combining the two, by growing animal muscle and fat cells inside rice grains. According to a study published in science journal Matter," the "cell-cultured protein rice," could prove to become a superfood. Scientists used fish gelatin, a safe and edible ingredient that helps cells latch onto the rice, then seeded Cow muscle and fat stem cells into the rice. Advertisement

After 9 to 11 days, the cell-cultured beef rice was harvested. According to the study's author Sohyeon Park, the rice provided a natural structure and nutritional profile for the meat cells to grow.

On Thursday, Park told CNN his team had tried experimenting with other combinations including soybeans, it didn't work out because consumers "can't feel the meat-like texture."

In a release, the team said the hybrid rice is more nutritional that traditional rice, with 8% more protein and 7% more fat. Compared to traditional rice, the hybrid rice was firmer and more brittle.

The new food is also less reliant on water and natural resources normally used to feed and grow cattle. According to the study, for every 100 gram of protein produced, hybrid rice is estimated to release less than 6.27 kg. of CO2, compared to beef's 49.89 kg.

If commercialized, the hybrid rice could cost around $2.23 per kilogram. Currently, beef costs around $15 per kilogram.

"I didn't expect the cells to grow so well in the rice," Park said. "Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food."