Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Senators want to prohibit lab-grown meat from National School Lunch Program

By Dana Forsythe
GOOD Meat's cell-cultivated chicken was declared safe to eat last year by the Food and Drug Administration. Photo courtesy of GOOD Meat
1 of 5 | GOOD Meat's cell-cultivated chicken was declared safe to eat last year by the Food and Drug Administration. Photo courtesy of GOOD Meat

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Less than a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed that cultivated chicken is safe to eat, lab-grown meat faces legislation that could keep it off students' plates nationwide.

U.S. Sens. Jon Tester, R-Mont., and Mike Rounds R-S.D., have introduced the School Lunch Integrity Act, which would prohibit cultivated meat from being served in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

Advertisement

The bill (S. 3674) has been referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where it is awaiting review. There is no companion bill in the House.

Rounds and Tester said in a release they oppose what is technically called cell-cultivated protein because of a lack of "USDA guidance" and a lack of "demonstrated studies showing the safety of lab-grown meat."

Advertisement

"Montana ranchers grow the best meat in the world, that's a fact -- and our students ought to be getting the best in their school breakfasts and lunches every day," Tester said.

"This common sense bill will make sure our schools can serve real meat from our ranchers, not a fake substitute that's grown in a lab."

Representing a "big meat" state, Tester previously introduced legislation to ban Paraguayan beef imports and suspend Brazilian beef imports. He's also worked to pass bills like the Meatpacking Special Investigator Act and the American Beef Labeling Act, which reinstates mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef.

Lab-grown meat has been available for purchase sporadically in limited amounts in Singapore and the United States since 2021, after companies like GOOD Meat went through regulatory steps toward bringing it to market.

In 2023, GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just Inc., announced with Upside Foods they had received a "no questions" letter from the FDA, essentially agreeing their meat was safe to eat.

Just over 40 companies in the United States are working in the cultivated meat industry, including Aleph Farms Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Memphis Meats and GOOD Meat.

Advertisement

Tom Rossmeissl, head of brand marketing for Eat Just Inc. and GOOD Meat, said the United States leads the world in alternative proteins, including cultivated meat, but that could change if bills like the ones like the senators' move forward.

So far, GOOD Meat has only served its products in Singapore, where it offered dishes that ranged from crispy strips and curries to skewers and salads in 2020. In the United States, the company held several tasting dinners at a restaurant in Washington, D.C, China Chilcano, which is run by world-renown chef José Andrés.

Presently, Rossmeissl said, the company is working on the challenging problems of scaling up, growing its impact and reducing costs.

"You know, this is the early stages of a new industry with a lot of promise. A lot of promises to solve a lot of problems -- from food security to animal welfare to climate change," he said.

"But it's all so early. And, you know, we acknowledge and have acknowledged the uncertainty. We need to get a lot of things right to be able to get our costs down and be able to scale effectively in a way that can be competitive with conventional meat in the marketplace. It's going to take some time."

Advertisement

Some analysts predict cultivated meat could become a $25 billion global industry by 2030.

The Senate bill has been endorsed by the United States Cattlemen's Association, R-CALF USA and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs at National Cattlemen's Beef Association, maintained that the federal government should not allow lab grown protein in school lunch and breakfast programs without knowing the long-term health effects on children.

"The lack of nutrition and allergen research related to lab grown proteins creates unnecessary risks for children, while traditional beef provides essential nutrients that provide health benefits to children," Lane said.

"School cafeterias are not test labs, and we appreciate Sens. Rounds and Tester for standing up for our children and our cattle producers."

Rossmeissl said global protein demand has increased by 50% since 2000, and it's projected to double by 2050, so now is the time to be supporting more options for proteins, not fewer.

Also, he said, cultivated meat is still being produced in extremely small quantities and fairly costly to create, so it's not available nationwide yet.

More locally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would support two state bills, HB-435 and SB-586, that ban the sale of lab-grown meat across the state.

Advertisement

"The irony of this legislation in Florida is they're looking to ban a food product that is not being sold in the state of Florida," Rossmeissl said.

"This legislation and the school lunch bill at the federal level, it sends a really bad message to a really promising industry in which America has a really strong lead."

Curt Chaffin, the director of policy for the Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit think tank focused on alternative protein innovation, said the proposed bills in Florida would restrict consumer choice, stifle innovation and prevent new economic growth opportunities.

"The Breakthrough Institute estimates that alternative proteins like cultivated meat will create more than 200,000 jobs in the United States over the coming decades," he said. "By banning the industry altogether, Florida would effectively close the door to new jobs and opportunities."

Chaffin said dozens of cultivated meat companies are starting up around the United States, representing nearly one-third of the global industry, adding that by outlawing cultivated meat, the proposal would block American innovation and send new jobs and revenues overseas.

"This level of protectionism is unmatched in the state's history and could spell the beginning of more and more government interference," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A weeklong manhunt is over for the killer of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy who also injured another, according to authorities.
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, who has not been heard from since Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525 points on news that inflation ran hotter than expected in January, stoking investor fears that interest rates may not be coming down soon.
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new study on LGBTQ-inclusive video gaming shows that less than 2% of games currently available on the market take into account LGBTQ-related content and characters.
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wichita, Kan., say they have arrested a man in connection to the theft and destruction of a statue of baseball great Jackie Robinson in January. Incident is not a hate crime, police say.
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After the Senate earlier on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package that provides aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden forcefully urged its approval in the House.
Winter storm takes aim at New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Winter storm takes aim at New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Forecasters issued a winter storm advisory for parts of eastern New Mexico on Sunday as the remnants of a massive atmospheric river storm that pummeled California last week, move east toward Texas and Oklahoma.
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on Tuesday that she has filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with her civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden's aim for more 'humane' immigration faces court, legislative snags
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden's aim for more 'humane' immigration faces court, legislative snags
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's record on immigration reform and border security has critics from Republicans and Democrats as Congress mulls a path forward. It's a challenge many of his predecessors have also grappled with.
January CPI: Housing costs drove inflation up 0.3%, higher than expected
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
January CPI: Housing costs drove inflation up 0.3%, higher than expected
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Inflation increased more than expected in January, as the cost of housing continued to eat up more money from consumers, the U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement