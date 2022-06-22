Trending
June 22, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Chicken bests a meat alternative when it comes to how well human cells absorb the protein, a new study says. Photo by RitaE/pixabay

June 22 (UPI) -- The popularity of plant-based foods is likely boosted by research touting its nutritional value and even cancer-fighting properties. But a new study suggests that when it comes to protein intake at the human cellular level, an American staple, chicken, bests it.

That's according to a study published Wednesday in the American Chemical Society's Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Soybeans and other plants high in protein are common ingredients in plant-based foods, but it's been unclear how much of the nutrient advances into human cells, researchers from Ohio State University, led by Da Chen, of the Department of Food Science and Technology, said in a news release.

To create meat alternatives, protein-rich plants are dehydrated into a powder, seasonings are added and, typically, the mixtures are heated, moistened and processed without the unwanted fats found in meat.

Already, lab tests have shown that proteins in meat substitutes don't break down into peptides as well as proteins from meats, the scientists said. But their new study went a step further to determine whether human cells can absorb similar amounts of peptides from a meat alternative as from a piece of chicken.

Researchers created a model meat alternative composed of soy and wheat gluten that looked like chicken inside with long, fibrous pieces, produced by high-moisture extrusion (forcing out moisture). Cooked pieces of the substitute and chicken breast were ground up and broken down with an enzyme that humans use to digest food.

Subsequently, according to the researchers, in vitro tests showed their meat-substitute's peptides were less water-soluble than those from chicken and not absorbed as well by human cells.

Given this result, they said, the next step is to identify other ingredients that may help increase the peptide uptake of plant-based meat substitutes.

