Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 1:09 PM

Blue Origin completes 24th launch of New Shepard suborbital rocket

By UPI Staff
The 24th mission of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Tuesday. Screenshot via Blue Origin
1 of 7 | The 24th mission of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Tuesday. Screenshot via Blue Origin

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launched the 24th mission of its New Shepard suborbital rocket Tuesday from Launch Site One in West Texas.

The rocket left the launch pad shortly after the launch window opened at 10:37 a.m. CST. The mission had been scrubbed Monday due to a ground system issue.

Advertisement

Mission NS-24 carried 33 science and research payloads into space to conduct research in microgravity. The flight included 38,000 postcards from students around the world.

Also on Tuesday's flight was Teachers in Space, an experiment to collect data in microgravity. It was designed in classrooms in Maine, New Mexico and Kansas to provide training and opportunities for teachers and students to learn about space flight.

Related

Tuesday's launch was the first for the rocket since an unmanned booster failure in September 2022.

The flight lasted about 10 minutes, including about 2 1/2 minutes in boost phase before the crew capsule separated from the booster, reaching an apogee of about 351,247 feet.

Advertisement

The capsule experienced 180 seconds of microgravity before dropping back to the ground, aided by parachutes.

Erika Wagner, who co-hosted the live stream of the launch with Eddie Seyffert, called the booster a "pleasantly toasty marshmallow" after returning to the landing pad.

"I absolutely love being out in the desert standing next to a rocket that just that morning flew up to space and back," she said.

Tuesday's launch was New Shepard's 13th payload mission, making a total of 150 payloads brought to space. No people were on board Tuesday's flight, but the program has launched 31 men and women above the Earth's atmosphere in six astronaut missions. It was the ninth mission for the reusable booster.

Nearly 99% of the rocket's dry mass is reusable, including booster, capsule, engine, landing gear and parachutes. The liquid oxygen and hydrogen fuel produces no carbon emissions.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
Science News // 13 hours ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Science News // 16 hours ago
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Blue Origin has scrubbed its first flight since last year's uncrewed booster mishap. Monday's launch in West Texas was called off due to an unspecified "ground system issue."
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Science News // 3 days ago
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A huge solar flare, the biggest since 2017, disrupted radio communication for two hours on Earth Thursday. It was detected by a NASA telescope.
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab returned its Electron rocket into space for the first time since September with a successful New Zealand flight on Friday that released a Japanese satellite into orbit.
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Science News // 4 days ago
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Columbia University are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features.
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Science News // 5 days ago
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday that its upcoming Internet satellites will be equipped with terminals to create a mesh of laser links to increase connection speeds.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the "tiniest free-floating brown dwarf" yet identified.
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Science News // 6 days ago
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin and company founder Jeff Bezos are targeting an initial launch window Monday for the company's New Shepard rocket, in a return to flight following last year's unmanned booster failure.
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Science News // 1 week ago
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Climate change and human activity are threatening global biodiversity more than ever, as nearly 2,000 new species were added to this year's list of animals and fish threatened with extinction, according to a report.
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday successfully launched another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into space from California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement