SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off right on schedule at the start of its four-hour window at 11:01 p.m. EST.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX posted with video of the launch on X, formerly Twitter.

Monday's launch of SpaceX Starlink 6-34 mission from Launch Complex 40 was the first since Dec. 7 following a number of delays, mostly due to poor weather conditions.

The 230-foot rocket deployed the 23 Starlink satellites, which were packed inside its nose cone. Between eight and nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first-stage booster landed aboard the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/pIK2hlkf2Q— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2023

This is the third flight for the first stage booster that launched Monday's mission. It previously launched the Crew-7 and CRS-29 missions.

