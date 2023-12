Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket sits on the pad at the company’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand for wet dress rehearsal ahead of a launch in September. Rocket Lab delivered satellites into space on Friday. File Photo courtesy of Rocket Lab

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab returned its Electron rocket into space for the first time since September with a successful New Zealand flight on Friday that released a Japanese satellite into orbit. The payload, the QPS-SAR-5, or Tsukuyomi-1 satellite, reached orbit about 57 minutes after launching from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1. The Japanese company iQPS develops and operates small SAR satellites and works toward creating a world with quasi-real-time maps. Advertisement

"Tsukuyomi-1 has been deployed to its new home in orbit," Rocket Lab said on X, formerly Twitter. "Congratulations to the OPS Inc. team and welcome to space."

The Electron rocket flight was the first since Sept. 19 after the second stage of the rocket appeared to shut down after separating from the first during another flight that was taking a satellite into space.

It was the 10th Electron rocket flight for Rocket Lab this year, beating the company's record of nine set in 2022.

"[This is] further cementing Electron's position as the leading small launch vehicle globally," Peter Beck, chief executive of Rocket Lab, said in a statement. "We look forward to building on that record with an even busier year of launches in 2024."

Advertisement

The satellite put into space on Friday will be part of a 36-satellite constellation designed to monitor fixed points on Earth every 10 minutes.

"We are deeply grateful to the Rocket Lab team for their efforts in arranging the launch opportunity that aligns perfectly with our desired orbit," said iQPS CEO Shunsuke Onishi." Additionally, we take great pride in our team, working tirelessly day by day to accommodate this tight timeline."