Science News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 11:47 AM

New research helps date ancient art in Puerto Rico's karstic caves

By Casey Feindt
Researcher Angel Acosta-Colon, a geophysicist at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, poses with a variety of pictographs, including what appears to be a lion. He believes this could be the first cave art drawn by slaves brought to Puerto Rico during Spanish colonization. Photo courtesy of Angel Acosta-Colon/The Geological Society of America
1 of 3 | Researcher Angel Acosta-Colon, a geophysicist at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, poses with a variety of pictographs, including what appears to be a lion. He believes this could be the first cave art drawn by slaves brought to Puerto Rico during Spanish colonization. Photo courtesy of Angel Acosta-Colon/The Geological Society of America

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A new study to be presented Wednesday at a Geological Society of America meeting suggests that some of the earliest drawings in Puerto Rican caves are thousands of years old.

The drawings in the karstic caves could indicate the presence of the first slave art, researchers said.

The Geological Society said previous attempts to date the cave art were based on comparisons with nearby archaeological artifacts and may not have accurately represented the true timeframe of the art's creation.

Angel Acosta-Colon, a geophysicist at University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, and his colleague Reniel Rodríguez, an archaeologist at UPR Utuado, traveled to almost a dozen caves on La Isla Grande, the largest island in the Puerto Rican archipelago, to collect sample pigments of the pictographic art.

The samples then underwent carbon-14 dating at the Center for Applied Isotope Studies at the University of Georgia. There, the research team discovered that the earliest abstract pictographs in the caves dated to about 700 to 400 BCE.

"That is very important to us because when the European invasion came to Puerto Rico, they put in a document that our precolonial population was only there for 400 to 500 years," Acosta-Colon said in a press release.

"This proves that we were here [thousands] of years before the European invasion, and that is documented in science, not context archeology...We have data to corroborate what, I think, is one of the first slave art in caves in Puerto Rico."

Acosta-Colon said the findings carry significant implications for comprehending the history of Puerto Rico's population.

In the future, he believes further exploration of additional cave art sites might extend the human history record in Puerto Rico back to 5000 BCE.

Latest Headlines

NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which will study a large asteroid, hopefully offering insight into the creation and composition of Earth and similar planets, launched Friday.
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
After a massive five-year effort, researchers have unveiled an "atlas" that gives an unprecedented look at the intricacies of the human brain.
Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
Science News // 5 days ago
Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A recent study suggests that observers see women as slimmer in selfie images as opposed to normal photographs.
NASA: Bennu asteroid samples contain water, carbon and organic 'building blocks of life'
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA: Bennu asteroid samples contain water, carbon and organic 'building blocks of life'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NASA said during a live stream Wednesday that Bennu asteroid samples collected by the OSIRIS-Rex mission contain water, carbon and organic molecules - the building blocks of life.
With boom of generative AI, researcher warns of energy costs
Science News // 6 days ago
With boom of generative AI, researcher warns of energy costs
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and the image creator Midjourney have boomed in the last year.
Global warming may put billions of people in areas intolerable for human life
Science News // 6 days ago
Global warming may put billions of people in areas intolerable for human life
Scientists report that even small increases in global temperatures will make some parts of the Earth too hot for humans to endure.
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
Science News // 1 week ago
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
The cosmos will align Saturday to create a solar eclipse that can be viewed from nearly all of North America and South America.
Russian module on ISS springs coolant leak
Science News // 1 week ago
Russian module on ISS springs coolant leak
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Russian laboratory module on the International Space Station has sprung a coolant leak. It is the third leak at ISS in less than a year.
Study discounts belief 1918 flu pandemic targeted healthy young adults
Science News // 1 week ago
Study discounts belief 1918 flu pandemic targeted healthy young adults
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- New evidence from the remains of 1918 influenza victims contradicts a long-held belief that healthy young adults were disproportionately affected during that pandemic more than a century ago.
France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
Science News // 1 week ago
France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The French-based Arianespace successfully launched a rocket with 12 satellites into space.
