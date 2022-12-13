Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins

1/5

A worker for the Israel Antiquities Authority holds a silver coin that was discovered in a rare wooden box that contained a hoard of 15 silver coins dated to the daily reign of Antiochos IV, leading up to the Maccabean Revolt, 2,200 years ago. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Archeologists have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday. The coins were minted during the era of the Greek-speaking Egyptian Pharaoh Ptolemy VI. During the era of Hellenistic Egypt, Greek-speaking states had dominance over large parts of the Middle East. Advertisement

The Israeli Antiquities Authority linked the discovery to the biblical Maccabean revolt, which saw a Jewish rebellion against the Seleucid Empire and Hellenistic influence over ancient Judea. The Maccabean revolt is the historical event that gave birth to the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

"In general when we find a cache of coins, they tell us a story of war. Otherwise people don't run off and leave their life savings," said Eitan Klein of the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

The era in which the coins were minted tracks closely with the rise to power of the Seleucid King Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who was known for harsh policies against Jews.

"It is impossible to know where the person fled from. From somewhere in Judah, maybe Jerusalem. ... Every time there was a war or a traumatic event, people fled to the desert and hid in caves, which were their 'safe rooms.' They'd leave their homes, and take only their important items," Klein told the Times of Israel.

"The Survey and Excavation Project carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Judean Desert over the past six years has proved itself, in that thousands of archaeological artifacts have been saved from destruction and plundering, including parts of biblical scrolls, arrowheads from the Bar Kochba Revolt, a 10,500-year-old basket, and more," said Amir Ganor, the Israeli Antiquities Authority's director for the excavation.

Ostensibly, the removal of archeological discoveries in the occupied West Bank is supposed to be negotiated between the Israeli and Palestinian officials during eventual peace talks, but in practice the Israeli military and government are able to select sites for excavation.

Archeological excavations are often kept secret until they are complete. An Israeli judge ruled in 2017 that the identity of archeologists working with the government could be kept secret.

The practice has drawn criticism from some archaeologists in Israel.

"If it's wrong, then don't do it. And if it's right, tell everybody about it," Rafi Greenberg of the Israeli organization Emek Shaveh told NPR in 2017.