Dec. 13, 2022

Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins

By Patrick Hilsman
A worker for the Israel Antiquities Authority holds a silver coin that was discovered in a rare wooden box that contained a hoard of 15 silver coins dated to the daily reign of Antiochos IV, leading up to the Maccabean Revolt, 2,200 years ago. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A worker for the Israel Antiquities Authority holds a silver coin that was discovered in a rare wooden box that contained a hoard of 15 silver coins dated to the daily reign of Antiochos IV, leading up to the Maccabean Revolt, 2,200 years ago. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Archeologists have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday.

The coins were minted during the era of the Greek-speaking Egyptian Pharaoh Ptolemy VI. During the era of Hellenistic Egypt, Greek-speaking states had dominance over large parts of the Middle East.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority linked the discovery to the biblical Maccabean revolt, which saw a Jewish rebellion against the Seleucid Empire and Hellenistic influence over ancient Judea. The Maccabean revolt is the historical event that gave birth to the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

"In general when we find a cache of coins, they tell us a story of war. Otherwise people don't run off and leave their life savings," said Eitan Klein of the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

The era in which the coins were minted tracks closely with the rise to power of the Seleucid King Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who was known for harsh policies against Jews.

"It is impossible to know where the person fled from. From somewhere in Judah, maybe Jerusalem. ... Every time there was a war or a traumatic event, people fled to the desert and hid in caves, which were their 'safe rooms.' They'd leave their homes, and take only their important items," Klein told the Times of Israel.

"The Survey and Excavation Project carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Judean Desert over the past six years has proved itself, in that thousands of archaeological artifacts have been saved from destruction and plundering, including parts of biblical scrolls, arrowheads from the Bar Kochba Revolt, a 10,500-year-old basket, and more," said Amir Ganor, the Israeli Antiquities Authority's director for the excavation.

Ostensibly, the removal of archeological discoveries in the occupied West Bank is supposed to be negotiated between the Israeli and Palestinian officials during eventual peace talks, but in practice the Israeli military and government are able to select sites for excavation.

Archeological excavations are often kept secret until they are complete. An Israeli judge ruled in 2017 that the identity of archeologists working with the government could be kept secret.

The practice has drawn criticism from some archaeologists in Israel.

"If it's wrong, then don't do it. And if it's right, tell everybody about it," Rafi Greenberg of the Israeli organization Emek Shaveh told NPR in 2017.

OPEC keeps demand forecast stable, though uncertainties remain
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- OPEC economists noted substantial declines on global economic activity, but kept many parts of its forecast unchanged from last month.
Anti-smoking bill to become law in New Zealand after clearing final vote in Parliament
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New Zealand Parliament has approved a measure that raises the age in which people can legally purchase tobacco products as part of an ongoing effort to permanently ban cigarette sales in the country.
IMF loans Ghana $3 billion for debt bailout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Ghana on Tuesday for a $3 billion bailout to help the West African nation restructure its unsustainable debt.
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia to withdraw its troops by Christmas as Russian fire killed three civilians in the Kherson region.
Chinese, Indian troops fight along Himalayan region, no deaths reported
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Soldiers from China and India squared off last week at their disputed border in the Himalayan Mountain region, the most serious running since 2020 but no deaths were reported.
Jin of BTS reports for military service near North Korean frontline
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop superstar Jin of BTS reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday, becoming the boy band's first member to enter the army and officially ending a chapter for the iconic septet.
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Iran publicly executed Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday, marking the second execution it has carried out in less than a week in connection to anti-regime protests that have engulfed the nation since September.
King Charles III shares first Christmas card as head of Britain
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family shared a look at the first Christmas card under newly crowned monarch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Vladimir Putin postpones annual news conference for first time in 10 years
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual news conference as scheduled this month, instead moving it to an unspecified date next year, Russian media reported Monday.
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Poland during the months-long invasion by Russia, but nearly 6 million have crossed the border back into Ukraine, according to U.N. report.
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
