Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking

By Simon Druker
South African archaeologists say they have proof that Homo naledi (pictured), a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. File Photo courtesy of Peter Schmid and William Harcourt-Smith/Wits University
South African archaeologists say they have proof that Homo naledi (pictured), a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. File Photo courtesy of Peter Schmid and William Harcourt-Smith/Wits University

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South African archaeologists say they have proof that a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours.

The claims around Homo naledi haven't been published or peer-reviewed yet, but the discovery made by paleoanthropologist Lee Berger and his team is drawing a lot of attention to the small Rising Star cave system in South Africa.

Advertisement

Berger, who is also a National Geographic Explorer and chairs the paleo anthropology department at South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand, revealed his latest findings during a lecture earlier in the month at the Carnegie Institution of Science in Washington, D.C.

"We are fairly confident to formulate the hypothesis that this small-brained hominid, Homo naledi, that existed at the same time we believe Homo sapiens were sharing parts of Africa, was using fire for a variety of purposes," he said during the lecture.

Advertisement

The discovery's brain was around a third of the size of a human brain, while it averaged around 56.6 inches in height and weighed around 88 pounds.

Cave explorers first discovered the skeletal remains of Homo naledi in 2013, inside the dark, cramped Rising Star cave system. The area was littered with bone fragments.

A 2015 study confirmed the bones came from a new species and marked the differences between it and Homo sapiens, pointing to a combination of primate and early human anatomy.

RELATED Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene

Dating of its fossil remains in 2017 showed that it lived between 230,000 and 330,00 years ago, meaning that it could have co-existed with Homo sapiens.

"We have massive evidence. It's everywhere," Berger said in an interview with New Scientist, following the lecture.

"Huge lumps of charcoal, thousands of burned bones, giant hearths and baked clay."

RELATED Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station

Berger has been studying the cave system since the initial discovery, but the tight quarters make it extremely difficult and dangerous to get inside and maneuver around.

It wasn't until more recently, after purposely losing 55 pounds, that he was able to himself get inside a cave system, that he referred to as "horrifically dangerous" in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday.

Advertisement

"It's not a space made for six-feet-two people like me. I'm by far the largest person who's ever been in," he told New Scientist.

"I almost died on the way out."

Inside he found evidence of fire, charcoal and soot, as well as burned antelope bones.

The claims of controlled fire use are drawing a fair amount of skepticism from Berger's colleagues. When Homo sapiens began using fire for cooking and to provide light, is one of the most contested questions in paleoanthropology.

Studies must first date both the evidence of fire and the bones to prove they come from the same time period, Tim D. White, director of the Human Evolution Research Center at the University of California at Berkeley, told The Post in an interview.

"There's a long history of claims about the use of fire in South African caves," White said.

"Any claim about the presence of controlled fire is going to be received rather skeptically if it comes via press release as opposed to data."

Read More

9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Science News // 18 hours ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion spacecraft has completed a close flyby of the moon on Day 20 of the Artemis I mission as the capsule prepares to return to Earth.
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Science News // 1 day ago
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia have located the preserved remains of the last-known Tasmanian tiger, after they were misplaced for decades.
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Science News // 1 day ago
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A crew of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday after carrying out "basic construction" on the country's new space station.
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 communication satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 communication satellites
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has received federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites in an operation that would expand the company's Starlink internet services around the world.
NASA's Orion capsule performs burn to leave distant retrograde orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Orion capsule performs burn to leave distant retrograde orbit
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule, which is in day 16 of its Artemis I test flight, completed a burn Thursday to take it out of distant retrograde orbit.
Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
Science News // 4 days ago
Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
December features the longest nights of the year, and the final month of 2022 will be packed with astronomical happenings ranging from the most active annual meteor shower to the best views of Mars since 2020.
NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule is scheduled to leave its current distant retrograde orbit on Thursday, as the spacecraft begins the process of returning home to Earth, Artemis 1 mission management leaders said in a briefing.
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered two new minerals and possibly a third in a meteorite discovered in Somalia in 2020, researchers from the University of Alberta, in Edmonton confirmed on Wednesday.
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Science News // 5 days ago
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron touted the partnership and cooperation between French and U.S. researchers during a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement