Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 2:33 PM

Stormy Atlantic off Florida delays return of astronauts from space station

By Patrick Hilsman
NASA has delayed the return of the Crew 6 team from the International Space Station because of severe weather off the coast of Florida. The international team, which includes astronaut Stephan Bowen, shown here during a spacewalk April, upgraded the station during its mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
1 of 2 | NASA has delayed the return of the Crew 6 team from the International Space Station because of severe weather off the coast of Florida. The international team, which includes astronaut Stephan Bowen, shown here during a spacewalk April, upgraded the station during its mission. Photo courtesy of NASA

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The scheduled departure of Crew 6 astronauts from the International Space Station on Saturday has been delayed because of severe weather off the coast of Florida.

NASA says the Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is in good condition and remains docked at the space station.

Advertisement

With a splashdown off the coast of Florida, Endeavour will bring back to earth the multinational Crew 6 team, which includes U.S. astronauts Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi and Fedyaev participated in spacewalks to upgrade the station while on the Crew 6 mission, which was launched on March 2 and docked with the ISS on March 3.

Read More

In June, Bowen completed his tenth spacewalk, which ties the record of NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Chris Cassidy, Michael Lopez-Alegria and Bob Behnken, each of whom have performed 10 spacewalks.

NASA officials said they are meeting Friday to discuss the feasibility of alternative re-entry windows. On Friday, weather forecasters were tracking at least five tropical weather systems in the Atlantic.

Advertisement

The earliest available alternative window for re-entry starts at 7:05 a.m. EDT Sunday, with NASA planning to provide live coverage if Sunday's re-entry window is approved.

Here are the sequence of events that could transpire Sunday if the astronauts get approval to return then: A Sunday re-entry would be initiated by hatch closure at 5 a.m.. At 6:45 a.m. NASA's coverage of the re-entry would begin and switch to audio format shortly afterward. At 7:05 a.m., undocking would commence, and the Endeavour will enter an ellipsoid orbit, which allows the spacecraft to assume the correct trajectory for reentry.

Under this timeline, NASA would resume video coverage at 11 p.m. as Endeavour begins its deorbit burn at 11:15 p.m. and enters to atmosphere. Splashdown off the coast of Florida would be expected at 12:07 a.m. Monday.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Science News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty-two new Starlink Internet satellites started orbiting the Earth after a successful launch by SpaceX late Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Science News // 19 hours ago
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Vivid sunset photos were aplenty on social media on Wednesday evening across parts of the mid-Atlantic, and sunrise photos filled social media for those who live in the Northeast on Thursday morning.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Science News // 19 hours ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has far surpassed expectations on Mars, has completed its 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab announced Thursday.
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA has released new images of a supernova that is located 168,000 light years away from Earth using the James Webb Space Telescope and has discovered previously undetected structures within it.
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Science News // 2 days ago
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature shows rising sea levels are endangering the world's coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely to keep pace with the effects of sea-level rise.
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 2 days ago
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
The last full moon of summer will be the best of the entire season as stargazers witness a rare celestial sight -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly three years.
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Science News // 2 days ago
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has hovered over Mars 55 times since April 2021, will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly, the former team lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Science News // 3 days ago
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Researchers discovered that about 75% of dogs who had respiratory disease and were participating in a swallowing study were also found to have one or more digestive tract abnormalities.
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Science News // 4 days ago
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's launch of a revolutionary new satellite that will aid scientists with understanding the warping of spacetime was scrubbed Sunday night due to strong winds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement