Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 7:35 PM

Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says

By Adam Schrader
The Mars helicopter Ingenuity now has flown more than 42,369 feet across the surface of Mars. The highest altitude it has reached is a little less than 60 feet above the surface of the Red Planet. Illustration courtesy of NASA
The Mars helicopter Ingenuity now has flown more than 42,369 feet across the surface of Mars. The highest altitude it has reached is a little less than 60 feet above the surface of the Red Planet. Illustration courtesy of NASA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has far surpassed expectations on Mars, has completed its 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab announced Thursday.

Ingenuity flew 1,334 feet, a little over a quarter of a mile, across the Martian surface last Saturday, JPL said in a statement. The tiny chopper flew at a maximum altitude of about 39 feet above the surface of the Red Planet.

Advertisement

"The goal of this flight was to reposition the helicopter," the statement reads.

The $80 million helicopter first flew at what has been called the Wright Brothers Airfield on the Martian surface in April 2021.

Read More

The helicopter was meant to demonstrate powered, controlled flight on another world for the first time, according to NASA. The test was meant to take place over a 30-Martian-day experimental window.

The technology demonstration was completed after three successful flights and Ingenuity transitioned to a new operations demonstration phase "to explore how future rovers and aerial explorers can work together."

NASA officials told UPI on Wednesday that the helicopter will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly.

In total, the helicopter has now flown more than 42,369 feet across the surface of the planet, or a little over eight miles. The highest altitude it has reached is a little less than 60 feet above the surface of Mars.

Advertisement

However, Ingenuity went silent on April 26, leading its controllers to fear that it was destroyed by the harsh temperatures on the fourth planet from the sun.

But then, on June 28, Ingenuity phoned home via the Perseverance rover -- the first word from the chopper since it went silent on the floor of the Jezero Crater after its 52nd flight.

"Demonstrating coordination between Perseverance and Ingenuity remains a main goal," Joshua Anderson, Ingenuity's team lead at JPL, told UPI.

NASA is now working on creating more lightweight helicopters to assist retrieving Martian samples to be loaded into a rocket-propelled container ready to carry them to Earth.

Latest Headlines

Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Science News // 54 minutes ago
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Vivid sunset photos were aplenty on social media on Wednesday evening across parts of the mid-Atlantic, and sunrise photos filled social media for those who live in the Northeast on Thursday morning.
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Science News // 7 hours ago
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA has released new images of a supernova that is located 168,000 light years away from Earth using the James Webb Space Telescope and has discovered previously undetected structures within it.
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Science News // 1 day ago
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature shows rising sea levels are endangering the world's coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely to keep pace with the effects of sea-level rise.
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 1 day ago
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
The last full moon of summer will be the best of the entire season as stargazers witness a rare celestial sight -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly three years.
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Science News // 1 day ago
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has hovered over Mars 55 times since April 2021, will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly, the former team lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Science News // 2 days ago
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Researchers discovered that about 75% of dogs who had respiratory disease and were participating in a swallowing study were also found to have one or more digestive tract abnormalities.
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Science News // 3 days ago
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's launch of a revolutionary new satellite that will aid scientists with understanding the warping of spacetime was scrubbed Sunday night due to strong winds.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday.
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX has launched 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after sending 22 into space on Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement