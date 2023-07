1/2

India on Thursday successfully launched its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit with hopes to land on the moon. Photo by Indian Space Research Organization

July 14 (UPI) -- India will try to become the fourth country to land on the moon after its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft left Earth in a liftoff on Friday. The Mark-3 rocket with Chandrayaan-3 on top blasted off at 5:21 a.m. EDT from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on the coastal island of Sriharikota. Advertisement

"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the moon. Health of the spacecraft is normal," the Indian Space Research Organization said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as "a new chapter in India's space odyssey."

"It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity," Modi wrote.

On its way to the moon is a module that will sail until it enters the lunar orbit, a lander, called Vikram, to reach the surface, and Pragyan, a six-wheeled mini-rover that will travel to explore a region near the lunar South Pole.

Following Friday's successful launch, the mission is expected to land on the moon by Aug. 23 or 24.

The mission marks India's latest try to land on the moon. On Sept. 6, 2019, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was destroyed during the final minutes of the lunar landing. About 1 mile above the surface, a glitch apparently caused the descent module to wander off course and crash.