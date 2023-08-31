Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 1:56 PM

NASA discovers new structures in supernova

By Patrick Hilsman
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has observed previously undiscovered structures in the SN 1987A supernova. Researchers hope the new observations will shed light on how stars die. Photo Courtesy of NASA
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has observed previously undiscovered structures in the SN 1987A supernova. Researchers hope the new observations will shed light on how stars die. Photo Courtesy of NASA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA has released a new image of a supernova that is located 168,000 light years away from Earth using the James Webb Space Telescope and has discovered previously undetected structures within it.

SN 1987A was discovered on February 24, 1987, by astronomers at the Las Campanas Observatory in Chile.

Advertisement

The supernova was then observed in infrared by the Spitzer Space Telescope, which was launched in 2003 and operated until 2020.

The James Webb Space Telescope uses an instrument called a Near-Infrared Camera to detect light at wavelengths that are invisible to the naked eye.

Read More

"This image reveals a central structure like a keyhole. This center is packed with clumpy gas and dust ejected by the supernova explosion. The dust is so dense that even near-infrared light that Webb detects can't penetrate it, shaping the dark 'hole' in the keyhole," NASA said in a press release Thursday.

The supernova has a bright disk surrounding it that was formed by matter ejected by the star before it died. The explosion of the supernova caused hot bright spots to form in the structure of the ring.

Advertisement

"While these structures have been observed to varying degrees by NASA's Hubble and Spitzer Space telescopes and Chandrea AX-ray Observatory, the unparalleled sensitivity and spatial resolution of Webb revelated a new feature in this supernova remnant -- small crescent-like structures," NASA said.

Researchers hope the new data can be used to better understand the manner in which stars die.

"These crescents are thought to be a part of the outer layers of gas shot out from the supernova explosion. Their brightness may be an indication of limb brightening, an optical phenomenon that results from viewing the expanding material in three dimensions," NASA said.

Though the new revelations could provide a significant boost to humanity's understanding of supernovas, NASA says there is still much to discover.

"Despite the decades of study since the supernova's initial discovery, there are several mysteries that remain, particularly surrounding the neutron star that should have been formed in the aftermath of the supernova explosion," NASA said.

Latest Headlines

Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Science News // 1 day ago
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature shows rising sea levels are endangering the world's coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely to keep pace with the effects of sea-level rise.
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 1 day ago
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
The last full moon of summer will be the best of the entire season as stargazers witness a rare celestial sight -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly three years.
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Science News // 1 day ago
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has hovered over Mars 55 times since April 2021, will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly, the former team lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Science News // 2 days ago
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Researchers discovered that about 75% of dogs who had respiratory disease and were participating in a swallowing study were also found to have one or more digestive tract abnormalities.
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Science News // 3 days ago
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's launch of a revolutionary new satellite that will aid scientists with understanding the warping of spacetime was scrubbed Sunday night due to strong winds.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday.
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX has launched 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after sending 22 into space on Saturday night.
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station lifted off on time early Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the four astronauts aboard headed for a stay at the International Space Station
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance rolled out an Atlas V rocket Friday in preparation for next week's planned launch of a classified space surveillance mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement