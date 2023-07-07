SpaceX launches 48 Starlink communication satellites from California

1/4

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, much like the one launched Friday, lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Station in 2018. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday on a mission to add 48 Starlink V1.5 Internet satellites to the company's mammoth constellation. Liftoff from Complex-4E came on schedule at 3:29 p.m. EDT. The rocket's first stage, which was being used for the 12th time, re-entered the atmosphere and landed within a bulls'-eye on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 9 minutes after launch. Advertisement

The Starlinks were to separate from the Falcon rocket's second stage 19 minutes after liftoff.

This was SpaceX's 45th launch this year and 244th overall mission, as Elon Musk's company continues to service NASA requirements and adds clients from many parts of the world to carry their satellites into orbit.

A successful delivery, however, will cause astronomers to worry even more than they have about the quality of their work getting spoiled.

The number of satellites rapidly growing into the thousands -- and eventually the tens of thousands -- is seriously disturbing observations from ground-based observatories.

Advertisement

Sunlight reflected by Starlink and OneWeb satellites, among others, generates flashes and streaks that destroy pictures, as well as produce so-called ghost images, even radio interference, said Jonathan McDowell, a long-time satellite tracker and astrophysicist.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/GLczVa2rKn— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 7, 2023

"For some telescopes a very bright satellite passing near the field of view could add scattered light across the field," McDowell said. "Transient effects will occur even for non-illuminated satellites," hiding celestial sources.

RELATED SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites

SpaceX has already attempted remedial measures, but that has done little to appease the astronomical community.

Also on Friday, German cruise line AIDA announced it had completed completed installation Starlink broadband Internet on three ships, the AIDAblu, AIDAbella and AIDAstella.

"Guests and crew appreciate the faster Internet connections and enjoy more comfortable web surfing. ... We are very much looking forward to offering this new standard on all ships very soon," said Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president of guest experience.