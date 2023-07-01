Advertisement
Science News
July 1, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, ready for launch

By Stefano Coledan
1/6
This is an artist's concept of the Euclid spacecraft in flight. Photo courtesy of the European Space Agency
This is an artist's concept of the Euclid spacecraft in flight. Photo courtesy of the European Space Agency

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 1 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft to map the universe through observations of billions of galaxy clusters is ready for launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Euclid spacecraft is scheduled for 11:11 am EDT. Weather is not expected to be an issue, based on a Space Force forecast.

Advertisement

NASA plans to begin coverage of the $1.5 billion mission at 10:30 a.m. on NASA-TV.

Called Euclid, the deep space observatory's ultimate task is to look for and observe phenomena that establish the presence of so-called dark matter and dark energy throughout the universe.

RELATED Euclid space mission will test alternative theories of gravity

Scientists say that dark matter is impossible to detect with instruments designed to intercept electromagnetic radiation. So, astrophysicists must rely on gravity from large celestial bodies, such as galaxies.

A significant phenomenon that can be observed is how gravity redirects light, a warping effect called lensing. A larger mass means a stronger warping effect.

Advertisement

Images of distant light sources generated by light look distorted. When those nearer "lensing" objects are massive galaxies or galaxy clusters, background sources can appear smeared or form multiple images.

RELATED Dark matter may predate the Big Bang

That leads to conclusions that dark matter exists, even though it doesn't give off light and doesn't reflect it or absorb it, either. In sum, direct evidence is nowhere to be found.

To carry out its mission, 15.4-foot-high Euclid telescope must fly to a point 1 million miles from Earth. That's where it will remain suspended between Earth and the sun -- where the gravity of both celestial bodies balance out each other.

From that stable parking spot, the spacecraft will survey galaxies at distances as far out as 10 billion light years.

RELATED NASA engineers deliver hardware for ESA Dark Energy mission

Astrophysicists expect to establish how the universe expanded and its structure shaped over billions of years. And scientists expect to establish how dark energy and dark matter work.

Euclid is entirely a European mission created by the European Space Agency, in cooperation with NASA, in a consortium that involves 2,000 scientists and 300 institutes in 13 European countries, the United States, Canada and Japan -- which provided scientific instruments and data analysis.

ESA chose Thales Alenia Space as its prime contractor to build the satellite, while Airbus Defense and Space developed the scientific instruments section, telescope included. NASA provided the near-infrared (heat) detectors for one of the instruments.

Advertisement

NASA plans involve launching Roman, a telescope similar to Euclid, around 2025. The two missions' surveys will overlap, with Euclid likely observing the whole area Roman will scan.

Scientists will use Roman's more sensitive and accurate data to apply corrections to Euclid's, incorporating them over Euclid's much larger area.

"Euclid's first look at the broad region of sky it will survey will inform the science, analysis, and survey approach for Roman's deeper dive," said Mike Seiffert, project scientist for the NASA contribution to Euclid at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

"Together, Euclid and Roman will add up to much more than the sum of their parts," said Yun Wang, a senior research scientist at Caltech/IPAC in Pasadena., who has led galaxy clustering science groups for Euclid and Roman.

"Combining their observations will give astronomers a better sense of what's actually going on in the universe."

Euclid was supposed to be launched last year on a Russian Soyuz rocket, but after that nation's invasion of Ukraine, ESA canceled the launch and terminated its collaboration with Russia.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
June 30 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida Friday, carrying about 3,600 pounds of scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station.
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 29 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft left the International Space Station on Thursday to return to Earth with NASA experiments and samples dating back as far as six years.
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Science News // 1 day ago
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
June 29 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic completed its first commercial flight Thursday with three passengers, each of whom paid $450,000 for a ticket.
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Science News // 1 day ago
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
July is a bookend month for stargazing with astronomical events crowding the calendar during the start and end of the month.
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
June 29 (UPI) -- Shock waves from giant black holes merging at the heart of distant galaxies recently detected by scientists may be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time, according to research published Thursday.
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 28 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to recover scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station. A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart the ISS at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Science News // 3 days ago
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
July will kick off with a pairing of planets, the opening act of a month packed with astronomy events, including a supermoon and dueling meteor showers.
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
Science News // 3 days ago
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
June 27 (UPI) -- Tropical rainforest loss is accelerating with the world losing an area of forest the size of 11 soccer fields every minute which is releasing billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
Science News // 5 days ago
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
June 25 (UPI) -- The preliminary results of a 2022-2023 National Colony Loss Survey by the Bee Informed Partnership found that beekeepers lost more than 48% of their colonies in the year ending on April 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement