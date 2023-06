A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida Friday, carrying about 3,600 pounds of samples and experiments. Photo courtesy of NASA

June 30 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida Friday, carrying about 3,600 pounds of scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station. The Dragon detached from the ISS's Harmony module Thursday and made a parachute-assisted splashdown at about 10:30 EDT off the coast of Florida Friday. Advertisement

The Dragon spacecraft was launched from Kennedy Space Center on June 5 and docked with the ISS on June 6.

On its journey to the ISS, the Dragon carried over 7,000 pounds of experiments and equipment, including a pair of International Space Station Roll-Out Arrays, which are intended to upgrade the station's power systems.

Some of the experiments the Dragon returned to Earth have been aboard the ISS for six years.

Among the experiments are the European Space Agency's GRIP Dexterous Manipulation in Microgravity chair, which studies how astronauts manipulate objects in microgravity and the Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping (GRASP) experiment, which studies the effects of microgravity on the human nervous system.

The Dragon spacecraft also brought back samples from the Myotones, Monoclonal Antibodies, and BioNutrients-2 experiments.

The samples and experiments will be brought to NASA's Space Station Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center and evaluated.

Advertisement