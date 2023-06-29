Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court bans consideration of race in college admissions
Science News
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes

By Doug Cunningham
Researchers have detected ultra-low frequency gravitational "shock waves" emanating from black holes that could be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time. Pictured is the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87, released on April 10, 2019. Image by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration/UPI
Researchers have detected ultra-low frequency gravitational "shock waves" emanating from black holes that could be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time. Pictured is the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87, released on April 10, 2019. Image by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Shock waves from giant black holes merging at the heart of distant galaxies recently detected by scientists may be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time, according to research published Thursday.

Albert Einstein theorized that undulating space-time waves were constantly roiling the universe. Those waves were discovered by physicists who won the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics confirming Einstein's theory about the gravitational wave space-time distortion.

Now groups of scientists around the world have discovered the next step in detecting ultra-low frequency gravitational waves, which could provide fresh understanding of how these massive black holes impact galactic evolution.

Their findings were published in a series of papers in Astronomy and Astrophysics journal.

The waves were detected by studying signals from dead stars called pulsars. Researchers discovered these signals were getting to Earth slightly faster or slower than they should be, time distortions consistent with waves generated by the huge black holes.

"It could tell us if Einstein's theory of gravity is wrong; it may tell us about what dark matter and dark energy, the mysterious stuff that makes up the bulk of the universe, really is; and it could give us a new window into new theories of physics," Professor Michael Kramer, lead scientist at the European Pulsar Timing Array Consortium, told BBC News.

The international collaboration includes European, Indian and Japanese scientists who have published the results of 25 years of observations collected by six the Earth's most sensitive radio telescopes.

Stanislav Babak of the French Laboratory APC at CNRS said these low-frequency gravitational waves could lead to unlocking some of the deeper mysteries of the universe.

The waves are deformations of space-time traveling at the speed of light. Astronomers are seeing signatures of gravitational waves that are consistent with data and results across all international Pulsar Timing Array collaborations around the world.

"Pulsars are excellent natural clocks," David Champion, senior scientist at the MPIfR in Bonn, Germany, said in a news release. "We use the incredible regularity of their signals to search for minute changes in their ticking to detect the subtle stretching and squeezing of space-time by gravitational waves originating from the distant universe."

Rebecca Bowler of Manchester University told BBC News researchers believe there are supermassive black holes at the heart of all galaxies, growing over billions of years. These newly detected waves are from black holes merging.

Up to this point, gravitational waves were more like brief rumbles, but the newly discovered ones present like a constant humming in the background.

Researchers have published papers on these new gravitational waves in the journal Astronomy and Physics.

SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 28 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to recover scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station. A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart the ISS at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Science News // 1 day ago
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
July will kick off with a pairing of planets, the opening act of a month packed with astronomy events, including a supermoon and dueling meteor showers.
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
Science News // 2 days ago
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
June 27 (UPI) -- Tropical rainforest loss is accelerating with the world losing an area of forest the size of 11 soccer fields every minute which is releasing billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Science News // 2 days ago
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
Science News // 3 days ago
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
June 25 (UPI) -- The preliminary results of a 2022-2023 National Colony Loss Survey by the Bee Informed Partnership found that beekeepers lost more than 48% of their colonies in the year ending on April 1.
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
Science News // 1 week ago
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
June 22 (UPI) -- Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin stepped out of the International Space Station for a spacewalk to replace communications and science equipment Thursday.
Changes in gene expression during space travel may weaken immune system
Science News // 1 week ago
Changes in gene expression during space travel may weaken immune system
Space travel appears to weaken astronauts' immune systems, and researchers believe changes in gene expression are the culprit.
ULA successfully launches U.S. spy satellite
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA successfully launches U.S. spy satellite
June 22 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance successfully launched a top secret spy satellite into space for the National Reconnaissance Office early Thursday.
SpaceX launches 47 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 47 more Starlink satellites into orbit
June 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed early Thursday the deployment of 47 new Starlink satellites after a predawn launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
