April 5, 2023 / 3:24 PM

Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe

By Doug Cunningham
Artist rendering of dual quasars uncovered by an array of space telescopes. A study of the quasars published in the journal Nature indicated that it sheds light on the evolution of galaxies in a period in the Universe's history known as "cosmic noon" when there were bursts of star formations. Artist rendering courtesy of NASA
April 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a pair of quasars indicating the merging of a pair of galaxies, according to a report published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

These high-energy quasars are providing a glimpse into the universe when it was "just" 3 billion years old.

The quasars were revealed through both ground and space-based telescopes that peered into the universe's history. They are allowing scientists to better understand the evolution of galaxies at "cosmic noon." That is when galaxies had bursts of star formations in the history of the universe.

"We don't see a lot of double quasars at this early time. And that's why this discovery is so exciting. Knowing about the progenitor population of black holes will eventually tell us about the emergence of supermassive black holes in the early Universe, and how frequent those mergers could be," said graduate student Yu-Ching Chen of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, lead author of this study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

According to NASA, they were "gravitationally bound quasars, both blazing away inside two merging galaxies."

Quasars are powered by supermassive black holes putting out what NASA described as "ferocious fountains of energy."

According to NASA, there's increasing evidence that large galaxies are built up through mergers like this one.

"We're starting to unveil this tip of the iceberg of the early binary quasar population," said Xin Liu of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "This is the uniqueness of this study. It is actually telling us that this population exists, and now we have a method to identify double quasars that are separated by less than the size of a single galaxy."

NASA said the Hubble Space Telescope, Gemini North Observatory in Hawaii, the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in New Mexico and NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory all contributed to the uncovering of the quasars. The European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory helped identify the quasars in the first place, according to NASA.

Latest Headlines

Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Science News // 1 day ago
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
April 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan set a new record for the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 1 day ago
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
April is underway, and there is an assortment of upcoming astronomical events ranging from a planetary alignment to spring's inaugural meteor shower. The first big night sky event of the month is about to unfold,
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch -- a flight engineer on the International Space Station -- will become the first woman to orbit the moon next year when the space agency launches its Artemis II mission.
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon, when the space agency's Artemis II mission launches as early as next year.
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA officials Monday revealed the four names that will make up a team astronauts from the United States and Canada that will journey around the moon next year as part of the first crewed flight of the Artemis mission.
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
April 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 10 Space Development Agency satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday in the Tranche 0 mission.
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
Science News // 5 days ago
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
The weather is becoming more conducive for comfortable stargazing across North America with temperatures gradually rising as spring progresses. The new month will have plenty of night sky events for folks to enjoy.
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
Science News // 5 days ago
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a Falcon 9 mission for a second time Friday. A previous launch attempt on Thursday was scrubbed three seconds before scheduled liftoff. The mission is now set to liftoff Saturday from California.
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Science News // 6 days ago
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
March 30 (UPI) -- Plants are talking, but people didn't know because the frequency is too high for he human ear, according to researchers at Tel Aviv University, who managed to record and analyze the sounds for the first time.
Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
March 30 (UPI) -- Crew flight tests for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will start in July, NASA announced during a teleconference Wednesday. The spacecraft is designed to carry up to seven passengers into low-Earth orbit.
