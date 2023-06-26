Trending
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space

By Joe Fisher
Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time. The star, located about 1,350 light-years away in the Orion Nebula, is a red dwarf. Images courtesy of NASA/James Webb Space Telescope/ESA
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.

The molecule was discovered using data from a protoplanetary disk -- a rotating disk of gas and space dust that surrounds a newly forming star. Methyl cation and other carbon compounds play an important role in the formation of other compounds, ultimately building the foundation for stars, planets and life. The findings were published Monday.

Discoveries such as this give researchers more insight into how life developed on Earth and how the universe was formed.

"This detection not only validates the incredible sensitivity of Webb but also confirms the postulated central importance of CH3+ in interstellar chemistry," Marie-Aline Martin-Drumel of the University of Paris-Saclay in France, said in a statement. Martin-Drumel is a member of the research team.

The star, located about 1,350 light-years away in the Orion Nebula, is a red dwarf. Red dwarfs are the smallest and coolest stars and are the most common stars in the Milky Way.

The particular protoplanetary disk that the compound was detected in has some unique properties compared to most others. One distinguishing feature is that astronomers did not find any signs of water.

The system is exposed to ultraviolet light from other nearby hot stars. Olivier Berne, lead author of the study, said the ultraviolet radiation has the ability to change the chemistry of the protoplanetary disk.

The discovery is just the latest in the groundbreaking research made possible with the James Webb Space Telescope. Last month astronomers observed multiple rings of debris surrounding a young star called the Fomalhaut star. In April, it the James Webb Space Telescope captured the most detailed images of an exploding supernova star.

