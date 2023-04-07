Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail

1/2

NASA’s powerful James Webb Telescope has returned a new image of exploding supernova star Cassiopeia A, giving scientists never-before-seen detail, the agency said Friday. Photo courtesy of NASA

April 7 (UPI) -- NASA's powerful James Webb Telescope has returned a new image of an exploding supernova star, giving scientists never-before-seen details, the space agency confirmed Friday. The detailed photo provides greater insight into the Cassiopeia A supernova, which exploded 340 years ago, the youngest known remnant from such an explosion in our Milky Way Galaxy, NASA said in a statement. Advertisement

The image, itself, comes from the telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument, which provides greater detail than previous infrared imaging. That image is then translated into visible-light wavelengths.

Stars: always making a dramatic exit! Webb's powerful infrared eye has captured never-before-seen detail of Cassiopeia A (Cas A). 11,000 light-years away, it is the remnant of a massive star that exploded about 340 years ago: https://t.co/LLQsFQJwVQ pic.twitter.com/xqlGFzhYoy— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) April 7, 2023

The $10 billion telescope launched on Christmas Day in 2021. It has been sending back images since, giving astronomers "unprecedented views" of our own galaxy and beyond.

Friday's news gives researchers a more in-depth look at a prototypical supernova remnant after an explosion. Cassiopeia A already has been studied extensively by both ground and space-based observatories, including NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory, which was launched into space in 1999.

Advertisement

"​​Cas A represents our best opportunity to look at the debris field of an exploded star and run a kind of stellar autopsy to understand what type of star was there beforehand and how that star exploded," Purdue University researcher Danny Milisavljevic, principal investigator of the Webb program that captured the observations, said in a statement

"Compared to previous infrared images, we see incredible detail that we haven't been able to access before," said Princeton University scientist and co-investigator Tea Temim.