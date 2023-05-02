Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 2, 2023 / 12:25 PM

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award. File Photo courtesy of NASA
The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award. File Photo courtesy of NASA

May 2 (UPI) -- The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award by the National Space Society.

The award is given every two years and was first proposed in 1992.

Advertisement

James Webb program scientist, Eric Smith, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

"On behalf of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team, we are honored by this prestigious award," said Smith.

RELATED Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail

"Webb has exceeded all expectations and captured awe-inspiring images and amazing spectra of the distant universe, objects in our solar system and everything in between that will inspire generations to come," he continued.

The James Webb, which was launched in 2021, is designed to observe invisible light spectrums with its 18 hexagonal mirrors which form a 21-foot-wide light-collecting area.

"Webb operates at infrared frequencies. The combination of sensitive instrumentation with its massive primary mirror the telescope can see farther and more clearly than any previous observatory of its kind," NASA said in a press release Tuesday.

RELATED 'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'

The telescope's stand-out feature is the ability to observe exoplanets orbiting distant stars.

Advertisement

The telescope is so powerful that it can observe light from 13.5 billion years ago, which researchers hope will offer insight into the big bang and the formation of the earliest stars.

Unlike most spacecraft, the James Webb Telescope does not orbit the Earth but instead orbits the Sun at a distance of approximately one million miles from our planet.

RELATED Despite light detection, James Webb telescope finds no atmosphere on planet

In July, NASA released the first set of ten images from the James Webb. The images included a "deep field" of stars and an exoplanet orbiting a star approximately 1,000 light years from Earth. Astonishingly, the telescope was able to capture evidence of clouds in the distant planet's atmosphere.

"For the first time, we've detected evidence of clouds in this exoplanet's atmosphere," NASA said at the time.

Additionally, NASA released an image of a nebula formed by a dying star.

A glimpse of deep space: Images from James Webb Space Telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures a fiery hourglass of light. This cloud of dust and gas is illuminated by light from a protostar, a star in the earliest stages of formation. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Like people, man's best friend can get dementia with aging. And these older dogs sleep less deeply when they develop the condition, just as people with Alzheimer's disease do, according to research.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
May 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket with a payload of satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday after having to abort the mission days earlier.
SpaceX launches 1 rocket from Florida as 1 other delayed
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 1 rocket from Florida as 1 other delayed
April 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two satellites for telecom company SES into medium space Friday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
April 28 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi embarked on a spacewalk from the International Space Station on Friday morning to do preliminary work for upgrading the solar arrays that power the station.
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
Science News // 4 days ago
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
April 28 (UPI) -- Russia has committed it will remain on the International Space Station until 2028, backing away from a plan to leave the low-Earth orbiting laboratory next year, according to NASA.
Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket
Science News // 4 days ago
Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket
April 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed the launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday due from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, due to severe weather.
Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
April 27 (UPI) -- A multi-national collaborative effort by scientists has found that human-induced climate change worsened drought severity in the Horn of Africa. That drought has left 4.35 million people in need of humanitarian aid.
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Science News // 5 days ago
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service documented the fallout from the SpaceX rocket that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico last week, scattering debris into the surrounding area.
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Science News // 5 days ago
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- As sea levels rise, NASA managers and engineers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida are keeping a wary eye on potential damage to critical launch structures and other buildings not far from the Atlantic Ocean.
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
April 26 (UPI) -- Astronomers in a Canadian research program made a significant discovery that could lead to a better understanding of the mysterious phenomenon known as fast radio bursts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement