Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 12, 2022 / 2:00 AM

NASA to release first full set of images from James Webb Space Telescope

By Daniel Uria
1/5
NASA to release first full set of images from James Webb Space Telescope
This image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 was taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera. It is a composite made from images at different wavelengths totaling 12.5 hours, achieving depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope's deepest fields, which took weeks. The image shows the galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- NASA will release its first collection of images from the James Webb Space Telescope during a livestream Tuesday.

The full-color images captured by the $10 billion telescope will be shared in a live broadcast from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., at 10:30 a.m. and will simultaneously be available on social media as well as the space agency's website.

Advertisement

"These first images from the world's largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe," NASA said in a statement.

Following the live broadcast, officials from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency will hold a joint media briefing from the space center.

RELATED Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled the first image from the telescope, which NASA administrator Bill Nelson said depicted "galaxies that are shining around other galaxies whose light has been bent."

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things and remind the American people, especially our children that there's nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said. "We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before, we can go places no one has ever gone before."

Advertisement

The James Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, with its primary mirror stretching 21 feet across -- nearly three times larger than Hubble -- allowing it to collect more light and look farther into the universe.

RELATED Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds

Nelson on Monday said the telescope is so powerful it will allow NASA to observe the chemical composition of other planets and determine if they are habitable.

Scientists on Thursday described an image captured during testing to see how long the telescope can maintain a steady lock on a distant target such as a galaxy or star as "among the deepest images of the universe ever taken."

NASA last month also previewed the emotional impact of images from the James Webb as Thomas Zurbuchen, head of the space agency's scientific programs, said the first images nearly brought him to tears.

RELATED NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft

"It's really hard to not look at the universe in a new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal," he said. "It's an emotional moment when you see nature suddenly releasing some of its secrets, and I would like you to imagine and look forward to that."

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 13 hours ago
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images.
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Science News // 3 days ago
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky -- a "Super Thunder Moon."
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
Science News // 3 days ago
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
July 8 (UPI) -- After it analyzed data from the spacecraft, NASA said it would have sunk into the asteroid if it hadn't fired thrusters to lift off as soon as it collected the dust and rock samples because of its makeup.
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
Science News // 4 days ago
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
BANGOR, Maine, July 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have known the Gulf of Maine is warming rapidly, but new research suggests it's also getting saltier, more acidic and increasingly stratified -- raising concerns for its fish stocks.
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
Science News // 4 days ago
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
July 7 (UPI) -- Researchers observed a group of 150 southern fin whales feeding in the antarctic, the largest since the ban on commercial whaling, according to a study published Thursday,
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
Science News // 4 days ago
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
July 7 (UPI) -- Researchers have developed a new material -- and manufacturing process -- for artificial muscles that they describe as stronger and more flexible than their biological counterparts.
SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch
July 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the 13th time Thursday morning, tying a company record for the reusable rocket, as it sent 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit.
Telescope test captures 'deepest images of the universe ever taken'
Science News // 4 days ago
Telescope test captures 'deepest images of the universe ever taken'
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is peering into the depths of the universe with its one-of-a-kind instruments, and NASA has unveiled a new image captured by the telescope.
Boeing subsidiary to build two new Virgin Galactic motherships
Science News // 5 days ago
Boeing subsidiary to build two new Virgin Galactic motherships
July 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic confirmed Wednesday it is retaining Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two next generation motherships.
NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA re-establishes contact with CAPSTONE spacecraft
July 6 (UPI) -- NASA has regained communications with its new lunar spacecraft, the space agency confirmed on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Telescope test captures 'deepest images of the universe ever taken'
Telescope test captures 'deepest images of the universe ever taken'
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
New material for artificial muscles called stronger, more flexible than what's in body
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement