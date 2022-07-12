NASA to release first full set of images from James Webb Space Telescope

1/5

This image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 was taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera. It is a composite made from images at different wavelengths totaling 12.5 hours, achieving depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope's deepest fields, which took weeks. The image shows the galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- NASA will release its first collection of images from the James Webb Space Telescope during a livestream Tuesday. The full-color images captured by the $10 billion telescope will be shared in a live broadcast from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., at 10:30 a.m. and will simultaneously be available on social media as well as the space agency's website. Advertisement

"These first images from the world's largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe," NASA said in a statement.

Following the live broadcast, officials from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency will hold a joint media briefing from the space center.

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled the first image from the telescope, which NASA administrator Bill Nelson said depicted "galaxies that are shining around other galaxies whose light has been bent."

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things and remind the American people, especially our children that there's nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said. "We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before, we can go places no one has ever gone before."

Advertisement

The James Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, with its primary mirror stretching 21 feet across -- nearly three times larger than Hubble -- allowing it to collect more light and look farther into the universe.

Nelson on Monday said the telescope is so powerful it will allow NASA to observe the chemical composition of other planets and determine if they are habitable.

Scientists on Thursday described an image captured during testing to see how long the telescope can maintain a steady lock on a distant target such as a galaxy or star as "among the deepest images of the universe ever taken."

NASA last month also previewed the emotional impact of images from the James Webb as Thomas Zurbuchen, head of the space agency's scientific programs, said the first images nearly brought him to tears.

"It's really hard to not look at the universe in a new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal," he said. "It's an emotional moment when you see nature suddenly releasing some of its secrets, and I would like you to imagine and look forward to that."

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA