A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a batch of 56 Starlink satellites at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on March 29. The space company is expected to launch a new round of satellites into space on Tuesday morning. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX continues its push to populate the low Earth orbit with Internet communication satellites on Tuesday morning as the company will send 46 new Starlink satellites into space. The launch is expected to take place at about 9:40 a.m. EDT from the Vandenberg Space Station in California. The first stage of the reusable Falcon 9 rocket will then land on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean.

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 will continue into space where it will deploy the satellites about an hour after the launch.

The launch will mark the 26th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023.

If successful it will also mark the 13th launch and landing for this Falcon 9 booster, two short of the company's record.

Last week, SpaceX successfully launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit.

That batch of satellites was originally supposed to be carried into orbit by SpaceX's Starship rocket but the spacecraft, which is ultimately meant to carry people and cargo to the moon and beyond, was not yet ready.

Starship exploded 24 miles above the Gulf of Mexico during a test launch the day after the most recent Starlink launch. The explosion shook home in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley area and spread debris for miles around Port Isabel, Texas, locals complained.

Advertisement

The Starlink satellites were created to deliver broadband Internet service to remote or underserved locations around the world. Some scientists, though, have complained that so many satellites could prevent other science space observations.