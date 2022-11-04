Chinese rocket re-enters Earth atmosphere uncontrolled over the Pacific Ocean

Graphic from the Aerospace Corporation depictingthe likely area of reentry for the Chinese Long March 5B rocket. According to U.S. Space Command the rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere at 4:01 a.m. Friday. Graphic via Aerospace Corporation

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons is crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday. U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01 a.m. Friday. #USSPACECOM can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B #CZ5B rocket re-entered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01am MDT/10:01 UTC on 11/4. For details on the uncontrolled reentry's impact location, we once again refer you to the #PRC.— U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 4, 2022 The rocket was launched on Oct. 31 carrying the third and final module for the Tiangong space station. Much of the debris is expected to burn up as it passes through Earth's atmosphere.

The Aerospace Corporation had calculated that the Chinese rocket would re-enter Earth's atmosphere Friday morning. Those predictive calculations include a huge area of possible re-entry, from parts of North America and nearly all of Central America to a large part of Africa and some of southeastern Australia.

A similar Chinese rocket re-entry happened in July with another Long March 5B rocket that also launched a Chinese space station module. That space junk came down over the Indian Ocean, with most of the debris burned and destroyed as the rocket fell through the Earth's atmosphere.

"The general rule of thumb is that 20-40% of the mass of a large object will reach the ground, but the exact number depends on the design of the object," the Aerospace Corporation wrote.

This is the fourth time that a Chinese rocket has fallen back to Earth uncontrolled. Space debris from other nations, including the United States, has also come back to Earth uncontrolled.

But Aerospace Corporation consultant Dr. Ted Muelhaupt said a small piece of SpaceX debris that landed uncontrolled in Australia was different that the Chinese uncontrolled descents.

"The thing I want to point out about this is that we, the world, don't deliberately launch things this big intending them to fall wherever," he said. "We haven't done that for 50 years."

RELATED NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space

But according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the way these rockets are re-entering Earth's atmosphere is not unusual. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Long March 5B rockets are designed for most of it to burn up and be destroyed during re-entry.