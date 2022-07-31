Advertisement
World News
July 31, 2022 / 8:59 AM

Chinese rocket debris reenters atmosphere above Indian Ocean

By Adam Schrader
Chinese rocket debris reenters atmosphere above Indian Ocean
A Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, in April 2021. Another rocket launched last week and debris fell into the Indian Ocean on Saturday. File Photo by Matjaz Tancic/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- The debris from a Chinese rocket reentered the atmosphere above the Indian Ocean, days after officials said the space junk was uncontrollably falling back to Earth.

The U.S. Space Command said in a statement that China's Long March 5B re-entered over the Indian Ocean around 12:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Times Saturday.

Advertisement

"The wreckage of the final stage of the Long March 5B Yao-3 carrier rocket has re-entered the atmosphere," the Chinese Manned Space Agency said in post to Weibo.

The Chinese Manned Space Agency said that most of the debris burned up and was destroyed during reentry as it fell above the Sulu Sea, which is between the Philippines and the island of Borneo.

RELATED Blue Origin to launch space tourist flight next week

The National Space Agency in Malaysia, which shares Borneo with the countries of Indonesia and Brunei, said in a statement that the "burning debris" crossed Malaysian airspace and was detected in several areas including above the state of Sarawak.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson rebuked China on Twitter for not sharing specific trajectory information for the debris falling back to Earth.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," he said.

Advertisement

"Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth."

The Long March 5B rocket, weighing 23 tons, was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island in China at 2:22 p.m. local time on July 24 and delivered a new module to the under-construction Tiangong Space Station.

RELATED Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent

Read More

NASA adds 2 helicopters to mission to bring Mars samples back to Earth

Latest Headlines

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations has accused Russia of potential war crimes after a shocking video emerged purporting to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner.
Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies to Latvia over 'violation'
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies to Latvia over 'violation'
July 30 (UPI) -- Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom said Saturday that it would cut gas supplies to Latvia over allegations that the country had violated its contract terms.
Pope Francis says he may consider retirement, slow pace
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis says he may consider retirement, slow pace
July 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Saturday that the door to retirement "is open" and he may consider slowing his pace while calling his recent trip to Canada a "test" of his ability to continue in his role.
Brazil, Spain report first monkeypox deaths outside Africa
World News // 19 hours ago
Brazil, Spain report first monkeypox deaths outside Africa
July 30 (UPI) -- Brazil has reported the first monkeypox death outside of Africa with Spain reporting the first and second monkeypox deaths in Europe soon after.
Ukraine ready to recommence grain exports for first time since war broke out
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine ready to recommence grain exports for first time since war broke out
July 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine is ready to export grain for the first time since Russia invaded the country in February and blocked its ports on the Black Sea.
Protesters storm Iraq's Parliament for second time in week
World News // 22 hours ago
Protesters storm Iraq's Parliament for second time in week
July 30 (UPI) -- Protesters supportive of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's Parliament for the second time this week Saturday, leading to dozens of injuries.
Zelensky calls on international agencies to investigate POW attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky calls on international agencies to investigate POW attack
July 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "deliberate mass murder" amounting to a "war crime" in an attack that killed dozens of prisoners of war.
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
World News // 2 days ago
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
July 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian and Russian officials traded accusations on Friday of bombing a location in the Donbas region that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war that were captured after the long battle for Mariupol.
Shakira faces 8 years in prison over tax evasion in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Shakira faces 8 years in prison over tax evasion in Spain
July 29 (UPI) -- The Colombian superstar was indicted Friday on six counts of tax fraud in Spain, where she faces eight years in prison and a fine of nearly $24.5 million.
Most migrants who escaped abandoned truck in Mexico from Guatemala, officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Most migrants who escaped abandoned truck in Mexico from Guatemala, officials say
July 29 (UPI) -- At least 94 migrants escaped from a semi-truck trailer that was abandoned ahead of a checkpoint on the Acayucan-Sayula Highway in Veracruz, Mexico. The migrants, starting to feel suffocated, forced their way out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement