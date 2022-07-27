Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 27, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent

By Doug Cunningham
Researchers: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent
The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, in April. A 25-ton rocket stage from another Long March 5B launch is expected to hit Earth in an uncontrolled descent Sunday. File Photo by Matjaz Tancic/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- A hunk of Chinese space rocket junk weighing roughly 25 tons will fall back to Earth on Sunday, according to researchers at the Aerospace Corp.'s Center for Orbital Re-entry and Debris Studies.

CORDS researchers predict the rocket body re-entry into Earth's atmosphere will happen Sunday based on current projections.

Aerospace plans to host a Twitter discussion Thursday with other experts discussing the rocket's re-entry.

RELATED China successfully sends three astronauts to Tiangong Space Station

China's Long March 5B rocket launched Sunday to put a module of the Tiangong space station into orbit. China's space agency said the Wentian lab module docked at the Tiangong space station early Monday.

According to CORDS researchers, the falling Chinese space debris is 53.6 meters high and, due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is "a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area."

Advertisement

The core stages of orbital-class rockets are built to be steered safely into the sea or over sparsely populated areas. But the Long March 5B core stage goes into orbit with its payload and that sets up an uncontrolled crash back to Earth.

RELATED China's Shenzhou 13's crew of 3 lands after 6 months in orbit

The researchers say 20% to 40% of the mass will reach the ground. That would mean 5.5-9.9 tons would impact the Earth, according to Aerospace.

In a statement last year about another piece of Chinese rocket debris falling to Earth, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said, "It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."

China is expected to launch the third and final Long March 5B rocket this fall to carry the last of three space station modules into orbit.

RELATED Trio of Chinese astronauts back to Earth after Beijing's longest space mission

Latest Headlines

Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study of the world's most famous dinosaur refutes a claim made by an earlier fossil examination that claimed the Tyrannosaurus rex roamed the Earth as three separate species.
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency said Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S. and other partners.
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Science News // 2 days ago
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
July 25 (UPI) -- A chunk of the "extremely rare" mineral tridymite unexpectedly found at the bottom of Gale Crater on Mars may have been created by a volcanic eruption more than three billion years ago, researchers said Monday.
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
Science News // 2 days ago
China successfully launches lab to Tiangong space station
July 25 (UPI) -- China has successfully launched a laboratory to its space station orbiting Earth, the Asian nation's space agency said.
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites in sixth launch of month
July 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent another 53 Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday with its 33rd launch of the year, just days after the company broke its annual record set in 2021.
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX breaks its annual record with 32nd successful launch in 2022
July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022, having completed 31 successful launches in 2021.
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
July 22 (UPI) -- NASA's latest deep-space telescope continues to shock astronomers and amateurs with jaw-dropping new images captured from the outer reaches of the cosmos.
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
Science News // 5 days ago
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
July 21 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday released new satellite images depicting the dramatic changes in the water levels of Lake Mead over the past two decades.
Monarch butterflies are now in 'red list' of endangered species
Science News // 5 days ago
Monarch butterflies are now in 'red list' of endangered species
July 21 (UPI) -- The dire classification by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature means the beloved insect's population has declined so dramatically, it is now only two steps away from vanishing entirely.
SpaceX delays 32nd launch of year, putting off attempt at record for one more day
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX delays 32nd launch of year, putting off attempt at record for one more day
July 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX will delay Thursday's Starlink launch, an attempt by the company to beat its record of 31 launches in 2021 with a 32nd launch this year, until Friday because of fog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
Researchers: Earlier study breaking T. rex into 3 different species was wrong
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
James Webb telescope appears to picture wormhole in 'Phantom Galaxy'
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
Satellite images show dramatic water level change at Lake Mead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement