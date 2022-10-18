Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Apollo 9 astronaut James McDivitt dies at 93

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
Former NASA astronaut James A. McDivitt, died Thursday at the age of 93. Photo by NASA | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/538199386f15507d07d93121577a0c63/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former NASA astronaut James A. McDivitt, died Thursday at the age of 93. Photo by NASA | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, has died, the space agency said in a statement. He was 93 years old.

McDivitt "passed away peacefully in his sleep" in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday as he was surrounded by family and friends, NASA said.

Advertisement

Throughout his decade working with NASA, McDivitt spent 14 days in space and took part in missions that helped lay the groundwork for putting a man on the moon.

McDivitt was selected to be a member of NASA's second astronaut class in 1962 after graduating from the Air Force Experimental Test Pilot School.

RELATED Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space

In June 1965 he commanded the Gemini IV mission alongside another Air Force Pilot Ed White, who ventured outside his spacecraft for a spacewalk during the historic 4-day spaceflight.

McDivitt was commander of the Apollo 9 mission, which launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on March 3, 1969, alongside command module pilot David Scott and lunar module pilot Russell Schweickart.

"McDivitt's second spaceflight as the commander of Apollo 9 played a critical role in landing the first humans on the moon," NASA said. "This was the first flight of the complete set of Apollo hardware and was the first flight of the Lunar Module."

Advertisement

Prior to becoming an astronaut, McDivitt flew 145 combat missions during the Korean War in F-80 and F-86 aircraft, logging more than 5,000 flying hours during the course of his piloting career, NASA said.

McDivitt earned two NASA distinguished service medals and the NASA exceptional service medal as well as two Air Force distinguished service medals, four distinguished flying crosses, five air medals and U.S. Air Force astronaut wings.

Notable Deaths of 2022

James McDivitt
Former NASA astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died at the age of 93 on October 13, 2022. McDivitt died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by NASA | License Photo

Read More

NASA and SpaceX 'wave off' Crew-4 space station undocking

Latest Headlines

Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Science News // 9 minutes ago
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
The Atlantic seaboard could be in for faster-forming and wetter hurricanes, new research warns.
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Science News // 1 hour ago
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Four meteor showers are about to peak in less than one month's time, a celestial series that will kick off before the end of the week thanks to one of the most famous objects in the solar system.
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Science News // 22 hours ago
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Six British academic institutions will join a U.S.-led project to study the early moments of the universe from the Simons Observatory in Chile.
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Science News // 3 days ago
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The International Space Station Crew-4 returned to Earth in Dragon Freedom after six months in spacing, landing off the coast of Florida late Friday afternoon.
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Science News // 3 days ago
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The National Science Foundation said Friday that it won't rebuild the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and instead pans to build a STEM-focused education center.
Marine scientists urge Biden administration to protect Gulf of Mexico Rice's whales
Science News // 3 days ago
Marine scientists urge Biden administration to protect Gulf of Mexico Rice's whales
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- More than a hundred marine scientists have written an open letter to the Biden administration urging action to protect a recently discovered Gulf of Mexico whale species known as Rice's whale.
Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine
Science News // 3 days ago
Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Musk says SpaceX, the company behind the Starlink satelllite system, is "losing money" and wants the Pentagon to foot the bill for service in Ukraine.
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Science News // 4 days ago
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Preliminary results announced by Pfizer indicate the company's Omicron boosters also provide substantial antibody protection against the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19.
Report: Worldwide wildlife populations have declined 69% since 1970
Science News // 4 days ago
Report: Worldwide wildlife populations have declined 69% since 1970
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife populations have declined by 69% since 1970, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund. Wildlife populations declined the worst in Latin America and the Caribbean, with an average decline of 94%.
Amazon's Project Kuiper will now launch with ULA rockets
Science News // 4 days ago
Amazon's Project Kuiper will now launch with ULA rockets
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon has switched the delivery system for it's Project Kuiper satellites to ULA's new Vulcan Centaur. Project Kuiper intends to extend global broadband connections with over 3000 satellites in low earth orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British institutions join search for answers on early universe
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Marine scientists urge Biden administration to protect Gulf of Mexico Rice's whales
Marine scientists urge Biden administration to protect Gulf of Mexico Rice's whales
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement