Three members of the civilian crew set new world records during the flight on Thursday. File Photo courtesy Blue Origin

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Private space company Blue Origin completed its sixth private human spaceflight on Thursday, carrying an American woman and two others who set a new Guinness World Record on the trip. Blue Origin's New Shepard N-22 mission lifted off Thursday morning from Launch Site One in West Texas carrying six passengers on the space-tourism flight. Advertisement

Onboard were Sara Sabry, Steve Young, Coby Cotton, Vanessa O'Brien, Clint Kelly III and Mario Ferreira. New Shepard is Blue Origin's commercial space tourism program and takes riders to suborbital space.

Three of the crew made history during the flight.

O'Brien, an explorer and former business executive, became the first woman ever to have traveled to space, the Earth's highest peak in Mount Everest and the Earth's deepest sea point, Challenger Deep.

Sabry became the first Egyptian to fly to space, and Ferreira became the first from Portugal to space.

"It's an honor for our team to provide our customers with a life-changing shift in perspective of our fragile planet," Phil Joyce, New Shepard senior vice president, said in a statement.

"It's been just over a year since New Shepard's first human flight, and we have now flown 31 humans above the Karman line."

Cotton is a co-founder of the YouTube channel Dude Perfect, Young is a telecom executive and Kelly is a former executive with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Blue Origin was founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as a way for citizens to venture into space. The last New Shepard flight occurred June 4.

