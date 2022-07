1/2

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin plans to launch its sixth space tourism flight next week with six people, including the first Egyptian and Portuguese crew members to reach suborbital space. Photo courtesy Blue Origin

July 29 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to launch its sixth space tourism flight next week with six people, including the first Egyptian and Portuguese crew members to reach suborbital space. Blue Origin said in a news release that NS-22 will lift off at 8:30 a.m. from Launch Site One at the company's site in West Texas on Thursday. Advertisement

The flight will make Sara Sabry, an Egyptian mechanical and biomedical engineer, and Portuguese entrepreneur Mário Ferreira the first of their respective countries to reach space, according to Engadget.

The other four members of the crew include Coby Cotton, a cofounder of the popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect, as well as British-American explorer Vanessa O'Brien and telecom CEO Steve Young.

The sixth passenger, Clint Kelly III, started the Autonomous Land Vehicle project while at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The mission is the 22nd overall in Blue Origin's New Shepard program and the third flight this year.

Blue Origin's last human space flight was on June 4 after it had been delayed in May because of a vehicle issue.