Aug. 4, 2022 / 3:10 PM

Coral cover increases in parts of Great Barrier Reef

By Danielle Haynes
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station captured a view of these three reefs in Australia's Great Barrier Reef on October 12, 2015. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The coral cover in the northern and central sections of the Great Barrier Reef is at its highest amount in at least 36 years, Australian marine scientists announced Thursday.

The Australian Institute of Marine Science said the section of the reef north of Cooktown increased from 27% cover in 2021 to 36% in 2022, while the central area increased from 26% to 33%. The government agency said it's the highest amount of cover in those areas since it started tracking the reef's size 36 years ago.

The coral cover in the southern region -- which AIMS defined as between Proserpine to Gladstone -- decreased from 38% in 2021 to 34%.

The Australian government and conservations have been particularly concerned about the health of the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system.

Decades of mass coral bleaching and predation by crown-of-thorns starfish -- which feed on coral -- have caused large swaths of the system to die off.

Australia has spent billions to protect the reef and launched a plan to rehab environmental effects on the system by 2050.

AIMS CEO Paul Hardisty said the gains of cover and loss in other areas shows how dynamic the ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef is.

"A third of the gain in coral cover we recorded in the south in 2020/21 was lost last year due to ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks," he said.

"This shows how vulnerable the Reef is to the continued acute and severe disturbances that are occurring more often, and are longer-lasting."

Hardisty said the Great Barrier Reef underwent a bleaching event this year, the fourth in seven years and the first to take place during a La Niña event.

He said the scientists' understanding of how the ecosystem responds to temperature stress and bleaching constantly evolves.

"In our 36 years of monitoring the condition of the Great Barrier Reef we have not seen bleaching events so close together," he said.

"The 2020 and 2022 bleaching events, while extensive, didn't reach the intensity of the 2016 and 2017 events and, as a result, we have seen less mortality. These latest results demonstrate the Reef can still recover in periods free of intense disturbances."

AIMS monitoring program team leader Mike Emslie said climate change is increasing the frequency and length of marine heatwaves, which affects Great Barrier Reef cover.

"The increasing frequency of warming ocean temperatures and the extent of mass bleaching events highlights the critical threat climate change poses to all reefs, particularly while crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks and tropical cyclones are also occurring. Future disturbance can reverse the observed recovery in a short amount of time," he said.

Despite the ongoing threat to the Great Barrier Reef and lobbying by the Australian government, UNESCO declined last year to list the ecosystem as "endangered."

Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists 'stumped'

Latest Headlines

3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Science News // 27 minutes ago
3 in Blue Origin crew set new world records aboard New Shepard spaceflight
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Private space company Blue Origin completed its sixth private human spaceflight on Thursday, carrying an American woman and two others who set a new Guinness World Record on the trip.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Science News // 13 hours ago
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning.
Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows
Science News // 5 hours ago
Bones age, weaken quicker with space travel, research shows
Long periods in space can irreparably damage bone structure and cause parts of the human skeleton to age as much as 10 years, new research reveals.
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Science News // 22 hours ago
Archaeologists discover ancient 'ghost footprints' in Utah desert
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Archaeologists discovered 88 ancient footprints dating back about 12,000 years in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. The human footprints are also called "ghost footprints" because they are only seen after it rains.
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Scientists restore vital organs of pigs, cause bioethical concerns
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study they were able to restore circulation and cellular activity in the dead vital organs of pigs, something originally thought impossible. which raises bioethical questions about future work.
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
'We're going;' NASA says it's ready for Artemis I unmanned trip to moon
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, sounding like an excited new parent, declared that the agency's Artemis mission is ready to take its first physical steps to return to the moon and sometime later head to Mars.
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Science News // 1 day ago
Webb space telescope glimpses most distant star known to exist
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The most distant star known to exist in the universe has been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope. It comes just months after scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope announced the star's existence.
Study: Tonga volcano could temporarily affect global temperatures
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Tonga volcano could temporarily affect global temperatures
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Researchers said the underwater volcano in Tonga sent enough vaporized water into the air to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools and could be enough alone to temporarily affect Earth's global temperature.
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Science News // 2 days ago
Solar storm expected to hit Earth, but likely 'weak,' forecasters say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A solar storm birthed from a hole in the sun's atmosphere is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field Wednesday.
Hubble Space Telescope reveals mirror image of distant galaxy
Science News // 2 days ago
Hubble Space Telescope reveals mirror image of distant galaxy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the mirror image of a distant galaxy. NASA released the photo which appears to show two galaxies, but is actually one duplicated by gravitational lensing.
