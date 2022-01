1/5

A pedestrian crosses the street during a snow storm in New York City on Frida. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the tri-state area including NYC. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area including New York City on Friday as heavy snow blows into the area. The first widespread snowfall of the season hit after winter advisories and warnings were issued for all five New York City boroughs, New Jersey, and areas north of the city and Long Island. Advertisement

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency that went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The advisories and warnings are expected to expire by noon local time.

Around 1,600 snowplows are running through New York City, even with a staffing shortage of 22% of workers calling in sick.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said \the state would deploy resources where needed and that utility companies would be on standby to resolve any issues.

Snow started around 10 p.m. on Thursday in parts of New Jersey with heavier amounts coming down around midnight.

The heaviest snowfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Poor visibility and icy roads created a difficult commute. The public was encouraged to stay off the roads if possible and use public transportation.

The region expects 2 to 6 inches of snow with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour.

The storm continues to push east, past Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.