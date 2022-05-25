Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 25, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft set for return from International Space Station

By Amy Thompson
1/6
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft set for return from International Space Station
The uncrewed Boeing CST-100 Starliner approaches the forward port of the International Space Station for the first time ahead of docking on May 20 during NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2. Photo by NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25 (UPI) -- After six days in orbit, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is set to complete its uncrewed test mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday with a parachute landing in New Mexico.

Starliner will undock from ISS at 2:36 p.m. EDT and start its journey back to Earth, with it's parachute-assisted touchdown expected about four hours later at 6:49 p.m. EDT at White Sands Space Harbor at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The landing will mark the end of Starliner's first trip to the orbital outpost, which is one of the final major milestones the craft had to complete before it is certified to fly astronauts.

"Starliner has performed beautifully, completing many of its flight test objectives while on orbit, including establishing a joint ventilation system with the ISS and recharging its batteries with space station power," Mark Nappi, Starliner program manager at Boeing, told UPI in an interview.

Advertisement
RELATED Boeing's Starliner launches uncrewed test flight to space station

Operation Flight Test-2 was Starliner's chance to prove it can launch and dock itself to the orbital outpost -- and a second attempt at the test, following one in 2019 -- ahead of expectations it will take its first crew to ISS later this year.

RELATED Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight

As part of the mission, engineers tested Starliner's onboard systems, including it's autonomous flight system, which approached, backed away from and then docked with the ISS.

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines also tested the craft's communications system with the ISS, in addition to unloading more than 500 pounds of supplies and then reloading Starliner with about 600 pounds of research and other cargo to take back to Earth.

Starliner is one of two spacecraft NASA has hired to ferry astronauts to and form low-Earth orbit, with the other being SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, as part of the agency's commercial crew program.

RELATED NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes

Advertisement

After the aborted test in 2019 because of anomalies with the spacecraft and its software, Boeing spent more than a year tweaking the spacecraft and making sure all of its systems were working as expected.

A second launch attempt was scheduled for last summer, but was ultimately postponed due to a valve issue that cropped up while the craft was on the launch pad.

Engineers spent several months troubleshooting the valve issue before they decided to swap out Starliner's service module for a new one with a brand new propulsion system and set of valves. They also improved the valves and added nitrogen purges to keep atmospheric humidity out of the propulsion system.

That plan paid off as the craft was able to not only launch but also to complete its mission objectives at ISS and is preparing to return home.

After landing, Boeing and NASA engineers will review data from the uncrewed mission, assessing Starliner's performance, and then decide when NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Butch Wilmore head to space on the craft's first crewed mission.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
Science News // 7 hours ago
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
May 24 (UPI) -- Scientists have uncovered the remains of one of the largest pterosaurs on record, in Argentina, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Cretaceous Research.
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
Science News // 1 day ago
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
May 23 (UPI) -- British scientists have used a genome editing process to create a new source of Vitamin D in tomatoes as a way to help address malnutrition.
Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
May 23 (UPI) -- People who deny the existence of structural racism, a combination of institutional and societal factors that reinforce racial inequity, likely also exhibit anti-Black prejudices, a new study has found.
Study: British bumblebees need more habitats to survive
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: British bumblebees need more habitats to survive
May 23 (UPI) -- Conservation experts say stable habitats are desperately needed to protect endangered bumblebee populations, a new report from the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology said Monday.
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
May 20 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner space craft docked with the International Space Station for the first time Friday.
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
A massive asteroid over a mile wide is expected to make a closer-than-normal trip past the Earth near the end of May, an approach so close that it could be spotted in the sky.
Kyoto cherry blossoms blooming 11 days sooner due to urban global warming
Science News // 4 days ago
Kyoto cherry blossoms blooming 11 days sooner due to urban global warming
May 20 (UPI) -- Kyoto, Japan's, iconic cherry blossoms marking the start of spring are now fully blooming 11 days sooner due to climate change warming.
Boeing's Starliner launches uncrewed test flight to space station
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing's Starliner launches uncrewed test flight to space station
ORLANDO, Fla., May 19 (UPI) -- A ULA Atlas V rocket launched Thursday from Florida for Operation Flight Test-2 of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station.
NASA engineers investigate Voyager 1 spacecraft data mystery
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA engineers investigate Voyager 1 spacecraft data mystery
May 19 (UPI) -- NASA engineers are investigating a mystery with telemetry data from the 45-year-old Voyager 1 probe, which is 14.5 billion miles from Earth, though they say the spacecraft continues to receive and execute commands.
Blue Origin scrubs Friday launch over vehicle issue
Science News // 6 days ago
Blue Origin scrubs Friday launch over vehicle issue
May 18 (UPI) -- Aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin will delay its next sub-orbital spaceflight because of a vehicle issue, the company announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
Denial of institutional racism linked to anti-Black prejudice, study says
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
Scientists discover fossil of massive flying 'Dragon of Death'
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
Boeing's Starliner docks with International Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement