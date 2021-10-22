Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners

By Paul Brinkmann
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
A 3D-printed steak, which could provide food for astronauts on long missions, is cooked by Aleph Farms in February. Photo courtesy of Aleph Farms

ORLANDO, Fla. Oct. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 18 companies to continue developing space food that astronauts could eat on long-term, Deep Space missions to Mars or other planets, such as 3D-printed steak and ingredients including insect protein, fungus and algae.

The space agency believes its ongoing Deep Space Food Challenge is vital to keeping astronauts healthy and in good spirits during long isolation. NASA announced this week that more than a dozen organizations will receive $25,000 to keep working on space food solutions.

Advertisement

NASA has tried to focus on appetizing solutions for astronauts, but it also believes innovation requires new approaches, Ralph Fritsche, NASA senior project manager for space crop production, said in an interview.

He said about 10 NASA employees with expertise in food production and spaceflight judged the contest, which had more than 100 entries.

RELATED NASA will pay $500,000 for good ideas on food production in space

"These ideas didn't have to be anywhere close to fully developed," Fritshe said. "Some of our judges may have had some skepticism. but we've decided to open up space food development to many other groups to try and promote space innovation."

The 3D-printed space steak, for example, is proposed by an alliance of companies based in California known as Mission: Space Food.

Advertisement

One of those firms is Aleph Farms, which successfully printed a facsimile of a rib-eye steak in February. Aleph boasts advisory board members such as Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and retired astronaut Karen Nyberg.

RELATED NASA plans yearlong Mars simulation to test limits of isolation

"As we progress in human exploration and colonization of our solar system, space agencies and private companies will need to invest significantly in ... food production so eating in space can minimally depend on resupply from Earth," Shahreen Reza, co-founder of Mission: Space Food, said in an email.

Judges didn't see anything completely new in the ideas for space food, Fritsche said. NASA already has grown leafy greens, radishes and peppers in space, for example.

But some entries "moved the bar, pushed the variety of food that we could produce from any single system" by including fungus and algae along with traditional plant crops, he said.

RELATED Astronaut Kate Rubins: Fresh food in space is rare, desired

The idea to mix fungus, algae and plants came from Cosmic Eats, a startup company in Cary, N.C.

"Variety is very important on a long space journey, so anything that adds to variety is a big plus," Fritsche said.

One firm, Beehex, of Columbus, Ohio, won with a simple proposal to dehydrate and hermetically seal food so it could be rehydrated with flavor and nutrients intact up to five years later.

Advertisement

Winners from this year's competition will advance to successively narrower and more difficult challenges.. Eventually, NASA will require kitchen demonstrations, taste tests and possible demonstrations on orbit.

Other winners include:

* Astra Gastronomy, of San Francisco, which plans to grow and dehydrate fast-growing microalgae to form into "crunchy bite-sized snacks mixed with nuts and other ingredients."

* Space Bread, of Hawthorne, Fla., which would develop a plastic bag to allow astronauts to store, combine and bake all bread ingredients for a "ready-to-eat yeast-risen roll."

* Deep Space Entomoculture, of Somerville, Mass., which would use cells from insect tissue to grow more tissue so the final product would contain protein and fat from insect cells.

The goal of the so-called entomoculture project is "to create familiar meat analogs (burgers, ground meat) using [insect cells] that are more easily adapted to growth in space," than common meat would be, Sophie Letcher, a biomedical engineering doctoral student at Massachusetts-based Tufts University, said in an email.

NASA plans a livestream broadcast on its YouTube channel about the food challenge and the winning ideas with celebrities Martha Stewart and retired astronaut Scott Kelly on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. EST.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven aboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second on April 23, 2021, as seen from Nottingham, Md. Aboard are: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Mark Vande Hei; Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Joining the crew aboard station the next day were Crew-2 mission crew members: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
Science News // 16 minutes ago
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed energy project in Maine's North Woods has made for strange bedfellows and turned old friends into enemies over whether shipping electricity from Canada to New England is good for the environment.
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
Science News // 7 hours ago
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- China's increased efforts in space grabbed the attention of the U.S. Senate space and science subcommittee Thursday, with several members saying Congress will act to ensure that NASA retains its leadership role in space.
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Science News // 14 hours ago
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Prehistoric creatures lived in social herds 193 million years ago, about 40 million years earlier than previously thought, an analysis published Thursday by Scientific Reports found.
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Science News // 1 day ago
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
A new study blood from 14 NASA astronauts found they had increased levels of free-floating mitochondrial DNA on the day of landing and for three days after, ranging from two to 355 times higher than pre-space travel.
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA posted a new formal request on a government website Wednesday seeking new ideas from companies that could provide astronaut transportation vehicles to the International Space Station by 2027.
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and U.S. aerospace experts urged Congress on Wednesday to invest more quickly and heavily in development of nuclear-powered spacecraft Wednesday to stay ahead of such competitors as China.
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horses were first domesticated in the northern Caucasus region, before conquering the rest of Europe and Asia within a few centuries, according to research published Wednesday by the journal Nature.
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Dust mites and smoke are known triggers of asthma in children. Now, scientists have identified previously unknown combinations of air pollutants that appear tied to the respiratory disorder.
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Science News // 2 days ago
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Humid Florida air may have caused valves to stick in Boeing's Starliner space capsule during preparation for a test launch Aug. 3, causing further delay in NASA's astronaut launch program, NASA said.
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Science News // 2 days ago
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Virtually all scientific analyses agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, a survey of more than 88,000 studies published Tuesday by Environmental Research Letters found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement