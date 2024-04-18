Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 18 (UPI) -- A gun store in Maine is drawing in customers with more than just its selection of firearms -- it counts a pet cow as among its employees.

Adam Hendsbee, owner of A&G Shooting in Fairfield, said the miniature zebu calf, named Kade, took an unusual route to becoming the store's goodwill ambassador.

Advertisement

"Mom had rejected him so he was shivering and cold and laying in some mud in the woods and we found him and me and my wife brought him in the house and warmed him up and kept him alive," Hendsbee told WFVX-TV.

Hendsbee said Kade displayed so much personality while being nursed back to health that he decided to bring the bovine to the store.

"Didn't plan on having a cow but now we have a cow so what do you do with a cow? You treat it like a dog and you bring it to work," he told WSVN-TV.

Kade has become something of a local celebrity, drawing customers to the store.

"He brings in a lot of smiling faces and a lot of kids," said Payton Atwood, one of Kade's coworkers at the store. He said the cow "gets the newer generation into stuff and makes the gun shop aspect a little warmer."

Advertisement

Hendsbee said Kade loves getting pats and posing for photos with customers.

"For the next few months, I would say he's going to be a staple here as long as I can fit him in the car, he'll go wherever with me," the owner said.