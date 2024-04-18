Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 18, 2024 / 12:41 PM

Maine gun store counts a cow among its employees

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 18 (UPI) -- A gun store in Maine is drawing in customers with more than just its selection of firearms -- it counts a pet cow as among its employees.

Adam Hendsbee, owner of A&G Shooting in Fairfield, said the miniature zebu calf, named Kade, took an unusual route to becoming the store's goodwill ambassador.

Advertisement

"Mom had rejected him so he was shivering and cold and laying in some mud in the woods and we found him and me and my wife brought him in the house and warmed him up and kept him alive," Hendsbee told WFVX-TV.

Hendsbee said Kade displayed so much personality while being nursed back to health that he decided to bring the bovine to the store.

"Didn't plan on having a cow but now we have a cow so what do you do with a cow? You treat it like a dog and you bring it to work," he told WSVN-TV.

Kade has become something of a local celebrity, drawing customers to the store.

"He brings in a lot of smiling faces and a lot of kids," said Payton Atwood, one of Kade's coworkers at the store. He said the cow "gets the newer generation into stuff and makes the gun shop aspect a little warmer."

Advertisement

Hendsbee said Kade loves getting pats and posing for photos with customers.

"For the next few months, I would say he's going to be a staple here as long as I can fit him in the car, he'll go wherever with me," the owner said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
353 ballerinas stay on their toes to break world record in New York
April 18 (UPI) -- New York's famous Plaza Hotel hosted a Guinness World Record-breaking event featuring 353 ballerinas en pointe at the same time.
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Odd News // 21 hours ago
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
April 17 (UPI) -- NASA confirmed an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home was indeed garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station.
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan
April 17 (UPI) -- One of Japan's famously punctual high-speed bullet trains experienced a rare 17-minute delay when a snake was found in a passenger car.
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a scene in a movie starring his "look-alike" inspired him to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize.
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
April 17 (UPI) -- Uber's annual Lost & Found Index revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in ride-share cars over the past year include a toupee, a ceramic cat and a live turtle.
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
April 17 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old retiree visited 120 pubs to order drinks in 24 hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
April 17 (UPI) -- An elephant escaped from a traveling circus in Montana and went wandering through traffic in Butte.
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
Odd News // 1 day ago
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said a herd of cows escaped from their fenced-in pasture, but were quickly recaptured when they wandered to an animal rescue center.
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
April 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a tarot card reading correctly predicted she would win a $500,000 lottery prize later that same day.
Crocodile gets caught in charter fishing boat's net
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crocodile gets caught in charter fishing boat's net
April 16 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Australia "got a little fright" when a net tossed from the vessel ensnared an unexpectedly large catch -- a crocodile.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement