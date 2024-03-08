Advertisement
Odd News
March 8, 2024 / 5:20 PM

Kangaroo 'stampede' interrupts golf games

By Ben Hooper
March 8 (UPI) -- Golfers at a course in Victoria, Australia, captured video when their games were interrupted by a stampede of kangaroos hopping through.

Stephen Roche posted a video to social media showing the "fair dinkum stampede" of kangaroos that appeared during his game of golf at the Heritage Golf and Country Club.

"We have kangaroos on our two courses at Heritage Golf & Country Club, but I've never seen this before," Roche wrote.

He can be heard in the video asking the marsupials to "not stand on my golf ball."

A second golfer, Michael McCarthy, replied with his own video, taken from another angle. He said the parade of 'roos "felt like it went forever."

