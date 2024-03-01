Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 1, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand

By Ben Hooper
Gas stations across New Zealand were unable to process payments made at the pump for several hours due to a computer system's inability to recognize Feb. 29 as a valid date. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Gas stations across New Zealand were unable to process payments made at the pump for several hours due to a computer system's inability to recognize Feb. 29 as a valid date. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of unattended gas pumps across New Zealand were out of service for several hours due to a Leap Year-related software issue.

Gas station chains including Allied Petroleum, Gull, Z and Waitomo reported they could not process card payments on Thursday because their computer systems were not programmed to accept Feb. 29 as a valid date.

Advertisement

"Motorists have been turning up and unable to get fuel," Julien Leys, a spokesman for Gull New Zealand, told The New York Times. "It's been incredibly frustrating for our customers."

Lay said Gull stations, as well as all New Zealand gas stations with unattended pumps, use technology provider Invenco. Payments were still able to be processed at gas stations where employees were present, but some stations said customers had to go inside rather than paying at the pump.

John Scott, the chief executive of Invenco, said the company operates pumps in over 100 countries, but only New Zealand was affected by the issue.

"We clearly know about leap years," Scott said. "We've been dealing with them for the last 20 to 30 years."

He said the issue resulted from a specific software update from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the system was back online around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in S.C.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in S.C.
March 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a car.
Cat rescued from junkyard car moments before crushing
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Cat rescued from junkyard car moments before crushing
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway cat taking shelter in a car at a North Carolina junkyard was rescued from the vehicle just moments before it was crushed.
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A popular pair of bald eagles in Southern California are preparing for the hatching of their three eggs, and bird fans are being invited to watch live online.
Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman who used her favorite color to select a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday scored a $1 million prize.
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The owner of an electronic road sign in Washington said a message warning drivers about "Angry Raccoons Ahead" was the work of pranksters.
Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her South Carolina home was reunited with her owner five years later thanks to the feline's microchip.
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Oklahoma woman is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday after being born on Leap Day in 1924.
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Odd News // 1 day ago
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo announced a white rhino calf born in late December finally has an official name: Kifaru.
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Naples, Fla., said they were called to a resident's home to chase off an unusual trespasser: a sunbathing alligator.
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Odd News // 1 day ago
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Visitors to Yosemite National Park in California were treated to a rare phenomenon when the reflection of the sun on the falling water created what's known as a "firefall."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement