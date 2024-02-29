Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 4:36 PM

Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A popular pair of bald eagles in Southern California are preparing for the hatching of their three eggs, and bird fans are being invited to watch live online.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley set up two cameras at the San Bernardino Mountains nest occupied by eagles Jackie and Shadow so the duo's fans can watch their three eggs hatch on YouTube.

Advertisement

The group said the eggs were laid in late January, so the official "pip watch" begins Thursday.

The "pip" referred to in "pip watch" is a small bump on an eagle egg that appears about four days before hatching. The raised bump, or pip, is a result of an eaglet poking the tip of its beak through the shell.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman who used her favorite color to select a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday scored a $1 million prize.
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The owner of an electronic road sign in Washington said a message warning drivers about "Angry Raccoons Ahead" was the work of pranksters.
Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her South Carolina home was reunited with her owner five years later thanks to the feline's microchip.
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Oklahoma woman is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday after being born on Leap Day in 1924.
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo announced a white rhino calf born in late December finally has an official name: Kifaru.
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Naples, Fla., said they were called to a resident's home to chase off an unusual trespasser: a sunbathing alligator.
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Visitors to Yosemite National Park in California were treated to a rare phenomenon when the reflection of the sun on the falling water created what's known as a "firefall."
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oregon man learned his lesson about checking his lottery tickets after he discovered he had won $8.4 million a month after the drawing.
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile catcher responded to a Queensland home where a resident found a venomous snake slithering across the clothes hanging in a closet.
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Odd News // 1 day ago
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A restoration project at a Jersey castle led to a surprising discovery inside a fireplace: a "James Bond" message in a bottle dating from 1966.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement