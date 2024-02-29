Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A popular pair of bald eagles in Southern California are preparing for the hatching of their three eggs, and bird fans are being invited to watch live online.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley set up two cameras at the San Bernardino Mountains nest occupied by eagles Jackie and Shadow so the duo's fans can watch their three eggs hatch on YouTube.

Advertisement

The group said the eggs were laid in late January, so the official "pip watch" begins Thursday.

The "pip" referred to in "pip watch" is a small bump on an eagle egg that appears about four days before hatching. The raised bump, or pip, is a result of an eaglet poking the tip of its beak through the shell.