March 1, 2024 / 11:28 AM

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in S.C.

By Ben Hooper
March 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a car.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on social media that its Station 18 crews from Stephens Crossroads were dispatched on "a reported animal rescue call" on Pint Circle in Longs.

The firefighters arrived to find a kitten was stranded in the engine compartment of a vehicle and couldn't be coaxed out.

"No, it wasn't a Catillac," the department quipped.

Firefighters put on gloves and were able to reach the stuck feline and lift it to safety.

The kitten was turned over to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

