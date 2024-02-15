Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 12:51 PM

California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered

By Ben Hooper
A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages he never ordered at his Woodside home. File Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages he never ordered at his Woodside home. File Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages at his home over the course of six months.

John DeFiore said the parcel flood began with a single envelope containing two machine screws that arrived at his home in Woodside.

Advertisement

The package bore DeFiore's address, but the name on the label was "Danial Williams."

"Oh, somebody just made a mistake," DeFiore recalled thinking in an interview with the San Jose Mercury News. "Maybe there's a new neighbor named Daniel Williams."

He found a Dan Williams living in the nearby town of La Honda, but he told DeFiore he didn't know anything about the crews.

More packages soon arrived, including solar panel cables, a video game console, a digital picture frame and a portable foot spa.

DeFiore said he and his wife, Jan, eventually stopped opening the packages and simply sent them back.

He said the packages went from being a minor annoyance to a major problem when his Amazon Prime credit card was charged $459 for a sofa that showed up at his home. He said his attempts to get a refund were complicated by the fact that the sofa wasn't purchased on his Amazon account.

Advertisement

More fraudulent charges followed, totaling about $1,000.

DeFiore finally received a reply from Amazon saying the issue was being addressed, and his bank agreed to reverse the charges.

Amazon said it closed the account of the "bad actor" behind the mysterious packages, but did not offer any additional details.

DeFiore's series of deliveries resembles a brushing scam, which involves Amazon sellers sending packages to random addresses so they can artificially inflate their number of positive reviews.

Joelle Angleheart of Chapleau, Ontario, was targeted by an apparent brushing scam last year when she received a box containing 1,020 condoms she never ordered and was charged $500.

Cindy Smith, of Prince William County, Va., was targeted by a similar scheme when she received more than 100 Amazon packages she had never ordered at her home earlier in 2023.

Amazon investigated and discovered the vendor was having packages shipped to random addresses to remove unsold merchandise from Amazon fulfillment centers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An RSPCA officer in Britain set up his phone to film an animal rescue, but a curious fox snatched the device and ran away with it while it was still recording.
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday.
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Odd News // 19 hours ago
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A state lawmaker in New Hampshire is promoting a bill that would give the state an official pronunciation for the name of its capital city, Concord.
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois man's Valentine's Day was saved when he scored a $1 million lottery jackpot just three days after breaking up with his girlfriend.
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Armed police stormed a hotel in England on a report of a man armed with a "large knife," but left after discovering the reported weapon was a Harry Potter wand.
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Odd News // 1 day ago
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A wombat residing at a Japanese zoo was named the oldest member of his species on record at the age of at least 34.
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was closed for 10 hours when a truck overturned, caught fire and released more than 35 wandering cows.
Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin came to the assistance of an adult coyote that ended up with its head stuck inside a hollow statue.
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A pink-backed pelican that escaped from a zoo in Belgium was captured after taking up residence at a golf course in the Netherlands.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement