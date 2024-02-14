Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 5:15 PM

British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.

The animal, also known as a bearcat, was spotted by a resident in Cornwood, and zookeepers arrived in the area to find the Palawan binturong hiding inside a woodshed next to an allotment.

Advertisement

The animal, named Malu, did not appear to be injured from his time on the loose.

"Malu has been eating well overnight and seems calm and in good health," a zoo manager told Plymouth Live. "The team will continue to monitor him to ensure he is doing well. At this time, the team are enjoying a very emotional reuniting with a much-missed Malu."

Officials said Malu had escaped from his enclosure once before, but was later found on zoo grounds.

Read More

Latest Headlines

N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A state lawmaker in New Hampshire is promoting a bill that would give the state an official pronunciation for the name of its capital city, Concord.
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois man's Valentine's Day was saved when he scored a $1 million lottery jackpot just three days after breaking up with his girlfriend.
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Armed police stormed a hotel in England on a report of a man armed with a "large knife," but left after discovering the reported weapon was a Harry Potter wand.
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Odd News // 9 hours ago
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A wombat residing at a Japanese zoo was named the oldest member of his species on record at the age of at least 34.
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Odd News // 10 hours ago
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was closed for 10 hours when a truck overturned, caught fire and released more than 35 wandering cows.
Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin came to the assistance of an adult coyote that ended up with its head stuck inside a hollow statue.
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A pink-backed pelican that escaped from a zoo in Belgium was captured after taking up residence at a golf course in the Netherlands.
Australian beach hosts ice bath world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian beach hosts ice bath world record attempt
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A health and wellness company in Australia set a Guinness World Record when 509 people took ice baths at the same time on a beach.
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used $20 in lottery winnings to buy a scratch-off ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize.
Michigan man finds 70-year-old love letter in second-hand toolbox
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man finds 70-year-old love letter in second-hand toolbox
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man is trying to solve the mystery of a 70-year-old love letter he found in a toolbox he purchased from a farm auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Florida-native alligator snapping turtle found in small English lake
Florida-native alligator snapping turtle found in small English lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement