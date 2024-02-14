Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.

The animal, also known as a bearcat, was spotted by a resident in Cornwood, and zookeepers arrived in the area to find the Palawan binturong hiding inside a woodshed next to an allotment.

The animal, named Malu, did not appear to be injured from his time on the loose.

"Malu has been eating well overnight and seems calm and in good health," a zoo manager told Plymouth Live. "The team will continue to monitor him to ensure he is doing well. At this time, the team are enjoying a very emotional reuniting with a much-missed Malu."

Officials said Malu had escaped from his enclosure once before, but was later found on zoo grounds.