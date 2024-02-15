Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of workers for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority are being praised for reuniting a traveler with a lost bag containing $30,000 cash.

Assistant Conductor Christopher Nocito said he found the bag left behind on a Long Island Rail Road train to Ronkonkoma.

Advertisement

MTA workers soon discovered the bag was full of cash.

"I was told there was about $30,000 in it. I didn't actually count it," Nocito told WABC-TV.

Detective Kristin Riker with the MTA Police took on the task of trying to find the bag's owner.

"I was looking through the bag to if there was a receipt, a name," Riker said. "They did leave a planner in the bag and I saw this person had an appointment to get their car inspected so I ended up contacting the mechanic and sent the mechanic a picture of the person asking if he can help me identify who the person was, and that got the ball rolling to get contact to the lost and found and reach out to this person so they can get their bag."

The bag and its valuable contents were returned to the owner.

Advertisement

A similar case made headlines last year when Juliet Barton lost a bag containing $12,000 while taking LIRR trains from Babylon to Rockville.

MTA workers poured through bags in the lost and found and were able to locate Barton's bag, with the cash still inside.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Danish man earned an unusual Guinness World Records title when he managed to stuff 68 matchsticks into his nostrils.
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Odd News // 3 hours ago
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages at his home over the course of six months.
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An RSPCA officer in Britain set up his phone to film an animal rescue, but a curious fox snatched the device and ran away with it while it was still recording.
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday.
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A state lawmaker in New Hampshire is promoting a bill that would give the state an official pronunciation for the name of its capital city, Concord.
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois man's Valentine's Day was saved when he scored a $1 million lottery jackpot just three days after breaking up with his girlfriend.
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Armed police stormed a hotel in England on a report of a man armed with a "large knife," but left after discovering the reported weapon was a Harry Potter wand.
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Odd News // 1 day ago
34-year-old wombat at Japanese zoo is the oldest ever
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A wombat residing at a Japanese zoo was named the oldest member of his species on record at the age of at least 34.
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Odd News // 1 day ago
More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was closed for 10 hours when a truck overturned, caught fire and released more than 35 wandering cows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement