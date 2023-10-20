Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rail workers in New York were able to reunite a relieved passenger with her lost backpack containing $12,000 cash.

Juliet Barton said she boarded a Long Island Rail Road train in Babylon, transferred trains at Freeport and eventually arrived at the station in Rockville Centre, where she realized she no longer had the bag containing her cash.

Barton spoke with LIRR employees, who directed her to visit Penn Station to fill out paperwork for her lost property.

She returned to the station the next morning and Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers searched through a pile of bags recovered from LIRR trains and discovered the conductor of the train Barton had boarded in Babylon had turned in the backpack.

Janno Lieber, chairman and chief executive of the MTA, issued commendations to five workers Thursday for their efforts in reuniting Barton with her lost property.

"Not a single dollar was missing," Lieber said at the ceremony. He said the workers "showed kindness and concern when faced with a passenger who was going through that kind of stressful situation."