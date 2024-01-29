Trending
Jan. 29, 2024

Florida park announces name for 'beyond rare' white alligator

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida reptile park announced its extremely rare white alligator baby has a new name: Mystic.

The leucistic alligator was born in December at Gatorland Orlando, and the park said in a Facebook post at the time that the reptile's arrival was "beyond rare."

Leucism is similar to albinism, but leucistic animals still have some pigment in their eyes and skin, whereas albinos are completely devoid of pigment.

Gatorland announced in a video that the white baby alligator has been dubbed Mystic, while her twin brother, sporting more typical alligator colors, was named Mayhem.

