South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a record 3,351 people won top prizes when the numbers 4-4-4-4 came up in a Pick 4 drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said there were a record 3,351 top prize winning tickets when a Pick 4 drawing resulted in the numbers 4-4-4-4. Lottery officials said 3,351 winning tickets were purchased for Friday night's drawing, winning a total of more than $8.3 million in prizes being paid out. Advertisement

Pick 4 winners earn prizes of either $2,500 or $5,000, depending on how much was paid for the ticket.

Lottery officials said the drawing was the first time a Pick 4 drawing has resulted in quadruple 4s.