A West Hartford, Conn., police officer responded alongside animal control and wildlife rehabilitation personnel when a screech owl was found inside a West Hartford home. Photo courtesy of the Town of West Hartford Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and police in Connecticut were called to a West Hartford home to round up an unusual breaking and entering suspect: an owl. The West Hartford Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responded alongside an animal control officer and personnel from the A Place Called Hope rehabilitation center when a screech owl managed to get inside a home.

A photo shared by the department shows the owl perched on a shelf among some board games.

"The owl was safely captured and has been rehabilitated by the rescue. As of this post, the owl is doing great and said to be released shortly," the post said.